ETV Bharat / state

Tejashwi Accuses Centre Of Backing Criminals, Promises Corruption-Free Govt In Bihar If INDIA Bloc Comes To Power

The RJD leader also promised that he would present a government that would listen to people's grievances and ensure affordable medicines and jobs for them.

File - Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav
File - Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 11:39 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate for Bihar polls, Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday accused the Centre of shielding corrupt leaders and criminals in Bihar, and asserted that he will ensure a corruption-free government if the opposition alliance comes to power in the state.

The former deputy CM also promised that he would ensure a government that would listen to the people's grievances and provide affordable medicines and jobs for them.

Earlier on Thursday, the opposition INDIA bloc declared RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections for 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, which will be held on November 6 and 11. The results would be declared on November 14.

While talking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said, “The BJP sets up factories in Gujarat and seeks victory in Bihar. This is not going to happen." Responding to PM Narendra Modi's charges of 'jungle raj' that prevailed during the RJD rule in Bihar, he said, “The prime minister had himself recounted 55 scams of the Nitish Kumar government. What action has he taken? 'Jungle raj' is where no appropriate action is taken against scams, and where criminals roam free.”

He further alleged that the BJP-ruled states witness the most criminal activities in India. “I don’t tell half-truths and lies. You all know that what I say, I do. If the INDIA bloc wins the elections, Tejashwi will become the CM of the people. I will ensure there will be no crime and present a corruption-free government in Bihar," Yadav said.

"Our government will ensure education, medicines, and jobs for the people of Bihar. We will make sure that our government listens to the grievances of the people," he asserted. The RJD leader reiterated his promise of providing a government job to each household and regularising the services of contractual workers and community mobilisers.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who has been in Patna since Wednesday to resolve differences with the Opposition bloc, also said that Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni and leaders from other sections of society will be deputy CMs if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, "keeping in mind the complex social structure of Bihar". (With PTI Inputs)

Also Read:

  1. People Won't Forget Bihar's 'Jungle Raj' For Another 100 Years: PM's Attack On RJD-Congress
  2. INDIA Bloc's Announcement Of CM Face Meant To Put Pressure On NDA, Says Congress
  3. Bihar Elections 2025 | INDIA Bloc Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Chief Minister Face

TAGGED:

TEJASHWI YADAV
BIHAR ELECTIONS
BIHAR POLLS 2025
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
BIHAR ELECTION 2025
BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

Bihar Elections 2025: Patna’s Bustling Marine Drive Offers Food For Thought On State’s Progress

Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Interview | 'Never Believed Naxalites Would Surender In Such Large Numbers': Former Chhattisgarh DGP

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.