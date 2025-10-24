Tejashwi Accuses Centre Of Backing Criminals, Promises Corruption-Free Govt In Bihar If INDIA Bloc Comes To Power
The RJD leader also promised that he would present a government that would listen to people's grievances and ensure affordable medicines and jobs for them.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 11:39 AM IST
Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate for Bihar polls, Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday accused the Centre of shielding corrupt leaders and criminals in Bihar, and asserted that he will ensure a corruption-free government if the opposition alliance comes to power in the state.
The former deputy CM also promised that he would ensure a government that would listen to the people's grievances and provide affordable medicines and jobs for them.
Earlier on Thursday, the opposition INDIA bloc declared RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections for 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, which will be held on November 6 and 11. The results would be declared on November 14.
While talking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said, “The BJP sets up factories in Gujarat and seeks victory in Bihar. This is not going to happen." Responding to PM Narendra Modi's charges of 'jungle raj' that prevailed during the RJD rule in Bihar, he said, “The prime minister had himself recounted 55 scams of the Nitish Kumar government. What action has he taken? 'Jungle raj' is where no appropriate action is taken against scams, and where criminals roam free.”
He further alleged that the BJP-ruled states witness the most criminal activities in India. “I don’t tell half-truths and lies. You all know that what I say, I do. If the INDIA bloc wins the elections, Tejashwi will become the CM of the people. I will ensure there will be no crime and present a corruption-free government in Bihar," Yadav said.
"Our government will ensure education, medicines, and jobs for the people of Bihar. We will make sure that our government listens to the grievances of the people," he asserted. The RJD leader reiterated his promise of providing a government job to each household and regularising the services of contractual workers and community mobilisers.
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who has been in Patna since Wednesday to resolve differences with the Opposition bloc, also said that Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni and leaders from other sections of society will be deputy CMs if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, "keeping in mind the complex social structure of Bihar". (With PTI Inputs)
