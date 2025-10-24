ETV Bharat / state

Tejashwi Accuses Centre Of Backing Criminals, Promises Corruption-Free Govt In Bihar If INDIA Bloc Comes To Power

Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate for Bihar polls, Tejashwi Yadav, on Friday accused the Centre of shielding corrupt leaders and criminals in Bihar, and asserted that he will ensure a corruption-free government if the opposition alliance comes to power in the state.

The former deputy CM also promised that he would ensure a government that would listen to the people's grievances and provide affordable medicines and jobs for them.

Earlier on Thursday, the opposition INDIA bloc declared RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections for 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, which will be held on November 6 and 11. The results would be declared on November 14.

While talking to reporters in Patna, Yadav said, “The BJP sets up factories in Gujarat and seeks victory in Bihar. This is not going to happen." Responding to PM Narendra Modi's charges of 'jungle raj' that prevailed during the RJD rule in Bihar, he said, “The prime minister had himself recounted 55 scams of the Nitish Kumar government. What action has he taken? 'Jungle raj' is where no appropriate action is taken against scams, and where criminals roam free.”