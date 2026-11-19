ETV Bharat / state

White Tiger Tejas Debuts At Dehradun Zoo, CM Dhami Announces Free Entry For College Students

White Tiger Tejas Debuts At Dehradun Zoo, Dhami Announces Free Entry For College Students ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Tejas reached Dehradun Zoo on September 28 after a 556-km journey from Gwalior. For the next 30 days, the white Bengal tiger had only the zoo’s veterinary team and keepers for company as he settled into his new surroundings. On Thursday, visitors got their first chance to see him when Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated his enclosure at the zoo in Malsi.

At two years and five months, Tejas is the first white tiger to be brought to a zoo in Uttarakhand. He came from Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior under a wildlife exchange approved by the Central Zoo Authority. As part of the exchange, Dehradun Zoo sent Bhola, a Royal Bengal tiger about five years old, to Gwalior.

White Tiger Tejas Debuts At Dehradun Zoo, Dhami Announces Free Entry For College Students (ETV Bharat) A 556-km journey and a month away from visitors Tejas left Gwalior on September 27 in a specially equipped rescue vehicle. A 13-member team, including veterinarians and forest department officials, accompanied him on the 12-14 hour journey to Malsi. On arrival, he was housed in a separate enclosure where veterinarians could monitor how he was adjusting. They checked his appetite, droppings and urine, and watched for changes in his behaviour. After his quarantine ended on October 28, Tejas was moved to the white tiger enclosure, which was built according to Central Zoo Authority norms. The enclosure opened to visitors on Thursday after the chief minister’s inauguration.