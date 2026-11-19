White Tiger Tejas Debuts At Dehradun Zoo, CM Dhami Announces Free Entry For College Students
Uttarakhand’s first white tiger, is now on view at Dehradun Zoo after a 556-km journey from Gwalior and a month in quarantine, reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Dehradun: Tejas reached Dehradun Zoo on September 28 after a 556-km journey from Gwalior. For the next 30 days, the white Bengal tiger had only the zoo’s veterinary team and keepers for company as he settled into his new surroundings. On Thursday, visitors got their first chance to see him when Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated his enclosure at the zoo in Malsi.
At two years and five months, Tejas is the first white tiger to be brought to a zoo in Uttarakhand. He came from Gandhi Zoological Park in Gwalior under a wildlife exchange approved by the Central Zoo Authority. As part of the exchange, Dehradun Zoo sent Bhola, a Royal Bengal tiger about five years old, to Gwalior.
A 556-km journey and a month away from visitors
Tejas left Gwalior on September 27 in a specially equipped rescue vehicle. A 13-member team, including veterinarians and forest department officials, accompanied him on the 12-14 hour journey to Malsi.
On arrival, he was housed in a separate enclosure where veterinarians could monitor how he was adjusting. They checked his appetite, droppings and urine, and watched for changes in his behaviour. After his quarantine ended on October 28, Tejas was moved to the white tiger enclosure, which was built according to Central Zoo Authority norms. The enclosure opened to visitors on Thursday after the chief minister’s inauguration.
देहरादून के मालसी स्थित चिड़ियाघर में सफेद बाघ ‘तेजस’ के बाड़े का लोकार्पण किया। ‘तेजस’ के आने से देहरादून चिड़ियाघर का आकर्षण और बढ़ेगा तथा यहां आने वाले पर्यटकों को वन्यजीवों को करीब से देखने का एक नया अनुभव मिलेगा। इस अवसर पर कॉलेज में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों को भी देहरादून चिड़ियाघर में निःशुल्क प्रवेश देने की घोषणा की।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) November 19, 2026
Free zoo entry announced for college students
At the inauguration, Dhami announced free entry to the zoo for college students, extending a facility already available to schoolchildren. He said visits give young people a chance to observe wildlife up close and learn about biodiversity and conservation. "In an environmentally sensitive state like Uttarakhand, it is essential to raise awareness among the younger generation regarding wildlife conservation. Maintaining a balance between environmental protection and economic development is a priority for the government," he said.
Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal described the arrival of the white tiger as a major achievement for the department.
A new chapter begins at Dehradun Zoo! Meet Tejas, our majestic white tiger, arriving as a symbol of wildlife pride and conservation. Join us in welcoming him and witness his incredible beauty. Come, witness the majesty of Tejas! #DehradunZoo #WhiteTiger #Tejas https://t.co/Q2lnh6vy4R— Dehradun Zoo (@DehradunZoo) November 18, 2026
The zoo expects Tejas to draw more visitors to Malsi, where tigers and leopards are already popular attractions. In 2025-26, the zoo had recorded 7,88,730 visitors and earned Rs 5.84 crore by March 23. It received 6,82,635 visitors and earned about Rs 4.62 crore in 2024-25. In 2023-24, it recorded about 7.36 lakh visitors and earned Rs 4.36 crore.
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