Tej Pratap Yadav's JJD To Contest UP And West Bengal Elections

Tej Pratap stated that the JJD was expanding in several states, not just Bihar, through a membership drive.

Tej Pratap Yadav's JJD To Contest UP And West Bengal Elections
Tej Pratap Yadav addressing a press conference (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 13, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST

Patna: Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) National President, Tej Pratap Yadav, has announced that his party will contest the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. He stated that the party was also conducting a nationwide membership drive in preparation for the upcoming elections in various states.

“My party will field candidates in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and will also participate in the West Bengal Assembly polls. The opposition in Bihar is weak, so I will raise public issues strongly and will soon begin a state-wide tour to listen to people’s problems,” Yadav told the media in Patna on Friday.

Despite the electoral setback, the Janshakti Janata Dal leader said he was not discouraged. “Winning and losing are part of democracy. I am more active in politics than before,” he said.

Tej Pratap stated that the JJD was expanding in several states, not just Bihar, through a membership drive, and that he was personally visiting different areas to enrol members.

“This membership drive will work to become the voice of the Dalits, the oppressed, and the underprivileged in the state, fighting for their rights and bringing about complete change in Bihar,” he said.

According to him, several leaders from other parties are also joining the new outfit. The party has also appointed its national spokesperson in Delhi, with a university professor taking up the role—an important step in its national expansion, he said.

During the interaction, he also criticised his brother and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. “Some people have become stagnant after losing elections, but I remain active and am working to strengthen the organisation,” he said.

