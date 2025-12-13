Tej Pratap Yadav's JJD To Contest UP And West Bengal Elections
Published : December 13, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST
Patna: Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) National President, Tej Pratap Yadav, has announced that his party will contest the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. He stated that the party was also conducting a nationwide membership drive in preparation for the upcoming elections in various states.
“My party will field candidates in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and will also participate in the West Bengal Assembly polls. The opposition in Bihar is weak, so I will raise public issues strongly and will soon begin a state-wide tour to listen to people’s problems,” Yadav told the media in Patna on Friday.
#WATCH पटना: जन शक्ति जनता दल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष तेज प्रताप यादव ने कहा, "हमारा लक्ष्य है कि हमें पूरे देश में सदस्य बनाने हैं और लोग पार्टी से जुड़ रहे हैं...हमें इसे राष्ट्रीय स्तर की पार्टी बनाना है। इसके चलते हमने आज जन शक्ति जनता दल की प्राथमिक सदस्यता ग्रहण की है...हम इस… pic.twitter.com/aE1qcQ8AHo— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 12, 2025
Despite the electoral setback, the Janshakti Janata Dal leader said he was not discouraged. “Winning and losing are part of democracy. I am more active in politics than before,” he said.
Tej Pratap stated that the JJD was expanding in several states, not just Bihar, through a membership drive, and that he was personally visiting different areas to enrol members.
“This membership drive will work to become the voice of the Dalits, the oppressed, and the underprivileged in the state, fighting for their rights and bringing about complete change in Bihar,” he said.
According to him, several leaders from other parties are also joining the new outfit. The party has also appointed its national spokesperson in Delhi, with a university professor taking up the role—an important step in its national expansion, he said.
आज दिनांक: 12/12/2025, स्थान: 26 M स्ट्रैंड स्थित आवास से जनशक्ति जनता दल का महासदस्यता अभियान(2025-28) की शुरुआत किया गया। जिसमें संगठन के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव द्वारा मुझे पार्टी का सदस्यता स्लिप देकर प्रथम प्राथमिक सदस्य बनवाया गया।— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) December 12, 2025
जिसके लिए हम अपने सभी संगठन से जुड़े… pic.twitter.com/KWhKPUp2p5
During the interaction, he also criticised his brother and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. “Some people have become stagnant after losing elections, but I remain active and am working to strengthen the organisation,” he said.
