Tej Pratap Yadav's JJD To Contest UP And West Bengal Elections

Patna: Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) National President, Tej Pratap Yadav, has announced that his party will contest the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. He stated that the party was also conducting a nationwide membership drive in preparation for the upcoming elections in various states.

“My party will field candidates in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and will also participate in the West Bengal Assembly polls. The opposition in Bihar is weak, so I will raise public issues strongly and will soon begin a state-wide tour to listen to people’s problems,” Yadav told the media in Patna on Friday.

Despite the electoral setback, the Janshakti Janata Dal leader said he was not discouraged. “Winning and losing are part of democracy. I am more active in politics than before,” he said.