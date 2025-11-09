ETV Bharat / state

Tej Pratap Gets Y+ Security For 'Threat To Life'

Patna: Ahead of the second phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the Union Home Ministry has upgraded the security of Janshakti Janata Dal (JJP) national president Tej Pratap Yadav to Y+ category. The decision follows a ground report by the security agencies on the threat to his life.

Yadad had recently written to the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a threat to his life and seeking enhanced protection. The Centre has now accepted that request. "My security has been increased because I am in danger. These people will even get me killed. Everyone is an enemy," Yadav, who is contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency, said.

Under the new arrangement, Tej Pratap Yadav will now be guarded by an expanded armed security detail as per the Y+ category protocol. It will cover Yadav with 11 commandos and six personal security officers (PSOs) in three shifts, along with five state police personnel deployed around his residence.