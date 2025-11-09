Tej Pratap Gets Y+ Security For 'Threat To Life'
Yadav, who is contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency on Janshakti Janata Dal ticket, said his party will support whoever eradicates unemployment and provides jobs.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 4:27 PM IST
Patna: Ahead of the second phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the Union Home Ministry has upgraded the security of Janshakti Janata Dal (JJP) national president Tej Pratap Yadav to Y+ category. The decision follows a ground report by the security agencies on the threat to his life.
Yadad had recently written to the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging a threat to his life and seeking enhanced protection. The Centre has now accepted that request. "My security has been increased because I am in danger. These people will even get me killed. Everyone is an enemy," Yadav, who is contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency, said.
Under the new arrangement, Tej Pratap Yadav will now be guarded by an expanded armed security detail as per the Y+ category protocol. It will cover Yadav with 11 commandos and six personal security officers (PSOs) in three shifts, along with five state police personnel deployed around his residence.
For the last two days, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been seen at Patna Airport in the company of BJP MP Ravi Kishan. Earlier on Friday, Tej Pratap told reporters he would support whoever develops Bihar, while Ravi Kishan said the BJP's doors are always open for devotees of Lord Shiva. Kishan said Tej Pratap was a good-hearted person and a devotee of Shiva.
"तेज प्रताप यादव हृदय को सब लोग बहुत प्रेम कर रहे हैं।— Nehra Ji (@nehraji77) November 7, 2025
ये दिल वाले इंसान हैं... भोलेनाथ के भक्त हैं.. "
-- रवि किशन
👉एयरपोर्ट पर दोनों की मुलाकात हुई थी pic.twitter.com/jDCE0tmNsx
When asked if a different picture could emerge after polling, Tej Pratap reiterated, "We will support whoever eradicates unemployment and provides jobs. We both wear a tilak, so why wouldn't we praise each other?" With his increasing appearances alongside the BJP leader, speculation is rife that he could shift towards the NDA, though there is no confirmation from any side so far, and these remain only political rumours.
Now, Y+ category security for him has again set the political mills in the state churning. Polling for the second phase of the Bihar polls will be held on November 11, with counting on November 14.
Also Read