Tej Pratap's Airport Meet With BJP MP Ravi Kishan Sparks Speculations

Patna: Janshakti Janata Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav and BJP MP Ravi Kishan were seen together at the Patna airport on Friday, raising eyebrows amid the assembly elections.

As they exited the airport chatting, journalists surrounded them, speculating whether the appearance of the former RJD leader, once a staunch critic of the BJP-RSS, alongside Kishan signalled a new political equation. The two had landed at the airport after a day of hectic campaigning. While Yadav, who was expelled from RJD by his father Lalu Prasad, was canvassing in Gaya for his party's candidates, Kishan addressed rallies in East Champaran and West Champaran districts.

Approached by the waiting reporters, Yadav said, "It is just that I am meeting Ravi Kishan for the first time. Of course, he and I are on the same page when it comes to our devotion to Lord Shiva. Both of us wear the 'tika' on our foreheads."

To a pointed query as to whether he could side with the BJP, the Hasanpur MLA, who is trying his luck from the previous seat of Mahua, did not give a direct reply, but said, "I will be with anyone who removes unemployment." When he was again asked about praise coming his way from "some senior BJP leaders", Kishan stepped in, saying, "It is his heart that is earning people's praise."