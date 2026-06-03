ETV Bharat / state

Tehri Garhwal Accident: Four Bodies Recovered, Search For Three On

Devprayag: The bodies of four passengers who died after their car lost control and plunged into the Alaknanda River in the Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand a day earlier were recovered on Wednesday, police said. The search for three more people continues by the State Disaster Response Force.

A child who sustained injuries has been admitted to a hospital. However, three passengers are still missing, and the SDRF team are engaged in the search operation.

There were eight people, including five women and the driver, inside the vehicle when the accident occurred. Except for the driver, all the passengers were residents of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. They were on their way to Haridwar after completing the Char Dham Yatra, an official of the Devprayag police station said.

Eyewitnesses said the accident was so severe that the roadside fencing failed to halt the Innova from falling into the river.

On the instruction of SDRF commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, various units closely coordinated with the district police and other agencies to launch an immediate rescue operation. The strong current of the river and the difficult terrain made the rescue efforts challenging. A thorough search of the vehicle was conducted, but no other passengers were found inside.