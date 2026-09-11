ETV Bharat / state

Teesta, Balason Rivers Swell After Overnight Rains, Temporary Hume Pipe Bridge At Dudhia Collapses

Mirik: Overnight torrential rainfall wreaked havoc across North Bengal with water levels of the Teesta and Balason rivers rising and washing away a portion of the temporary hume pipe bridge at Dudhia in Darjeeling that connects Mirik and Siliguri.

This has disrupted the road communication between Siliguri and Mirik subdivision. While heavy vehicles have been completely blocked, small vehicles are being allowed to use the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps-constructed Bailey bridge.

Darjeeling District Magistrate Harishankar Panicker said heavy vehicles previously used the hume pipe bridge at Dudhia but now they have been completely prohibited and the light vehicles are permitted to use the Bailey bridge. Due to the bridge's limited load-bearing capacity and to avoid risks, the administration has maintained the ban on buses and trucks, he added.

Panicker said that repairs to the Dudhia bridge will commence once the Balason river's water level recedes.

Guidelines for alternative routes have been issued to facilitate the movement of tourists and heavy vehicles. Commuters heading from Siliguri to Mirik or Kurseong are advised to use the Pankhabari Road or detour via Ghum. Alternative routes via Panighata-Tingling or Naxalbari have been kept open.