Teesta, Balason Rivers Swell After Overnight Rains, Temporary Hume Pipe Bridge At Dudhia Collapses
Mirik or Kurseong-bound vehicles from Siliguri have been asked to use the Pankhabari Road or detour via Ghum, reports Subhadip Roy Nandi.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Mirik: Overnight torrential rainfall wreaked havoc across North Bengal with water levels of the Teesta and Balason rivers rising and washing away a portion of the temporary hume pipe bridge at Dudhia in Darjeeling that connects Mirik and Siliguri.
This has disrupted the road communication between Siliguri and Mirik subdivision. While heavy vehicles have been completely blocked, small vehicles are being allowed to use the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps-constructed Bailey bridge.
Darjeeling District Magistrate Harishankar Panicker said heavy vehicles previously used the hume pipe bridge at Dudhia but now they have been completely prohibited and the light vehicles are permitted to use the Bailey bridge. Due to the bridge's limited load-bearing capacity and to avoid risks, the administration has maintained the ban on buses and trucks, he added.
Panicker said that repairs to the Dudhia bridge will commence once the Balason river's water level recedes.
Guidelines for alternative routes have been issued to facilitate the movement of tourists and heavy vehicles. Commuters heading from Siliguri to Mirik or Kurseong are advised to use the Pankhabari Road or detour via Ghum. Alternative routes via Panighata-Tingling or Naxalbari have been kept open.
Light vehicles are currently being regulated with extreme caution across this Bailey bridge, which was built in a record time of just 19 days last July.
Meanwhile, the situation has worsened with another massive landslide hitting Paljor village in Mirik's Gram Panchayat No 2 area. Panic has gripped local residents as landslides increasingly threaten the settlements. The local administration and disaster management teams have directed the residents of Paljor village to immediately move to safer locations and remain vigilant.
Heavy rainfall has lashed eight districts of North Bengal over the past 24 hours. According to data from the Sikkim Meteorological Department, 35.2 mm of rainfall was recorded in Darjeeling district, 21.0 mm in Kalimpong, and 36.3 mm in Siliguri.
Jalpaiguri recorded the highest rainfall at 68.2 mm and Cooch Behar 57.6 mm rain while 67.6 mm rain was recorded in Malda, 35.0 mm in Balurghat, and 44.2 mm in Raiganj.
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