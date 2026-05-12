ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Teens Thrashed, Forcibly Married For Meeting In Farm; Girl's Father Arrested

Patna: A boy and a girl, both aged around 14 years, were caught meeting at a maize farm in Bihar. What happened next, turned their world upside down. They were thrashed, tortured and ‘forcibly married’ in the presence of hundreds of villagers. The police arrested the girl’s father on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a village in Gobrahi diara (riverine) area under Kursela police station area in Katihar district on Sunday when the boy had gone to meet the girl. Both are school students.

The matter came to light after a video went viral on various social media platforms. The district child welfare committee took cognizance, wrote to the police and sought action against the culprits involved.

The video showed the minors being beaten, made to hold each other’s hands and paraded in the village. This apart, the boy’s head was partly tonsured by a few people.

The teenagers were then taken to a place where the boy was made to apply ‘sindoor’ (vermillion) on the girl’s forehead. Both of them were then held captive in the village. A large number of villagers were present on the occasion, and several of them were involved in torturing the hapless minors.