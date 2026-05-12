Bihar Teens Thrashed, Forcibly Married For Meeting In Farm; Girl's Father Arrested
Katihar SP Shikhar Chaudhary says an FIR regarding child marriage has been registered and search is underway for the girl's brother, who is absconding.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 12, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Patna: A boy and a girl, both aged around 14 years, were caught meeting at a maize farm in Bihar. What happened next, turned their world upside down. They were thrashed, tortured and ‘forcibly married’ in the presence of hundreds of villagers. The police arrested the girl’s father on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at a village in Gobrahi diara (riverine) area under Kursela police station area in Katihar district on Sunday when the boy had gone to meet the girl. Both are school students.
The matter came to light after a video went viral on various social media platforms. The district child welfare committee took cognizance, wrote to the police and sought action against the culprits involved.
The video showed the minors being beaten, made to hold each other’s hands and paraded in the village. This apart, the boy’s head was partly tonsured by a few people.
The teenagers were then taken to a place where the boy was made to apply ‘sindoor’ (vermillion) on the girl’s forehead. Both of them were then held captive in the village. A large number of villagers were present on the occasion, and several of them were involved in torturing the hapless minors.
Meanwhile an FIR (no. 188/26) was registered at the Kursela police station on Monday and investigations were launched to identify the village and the people involved.
“We have registered an FIR with regard to the ‘child marriage’ and recovered both the minors. The girl’s father, who was involved in the entire incident, has been arrested. Her brother is absconding and raids are being conducted to apprehend him. We are also trying to identify and nab other people, who were involved,” Katihar Superintendent of Police Shikhar Chaudhary told ETV Bharat.
“We are also trying to obtain the school documents and certificates to ascertain the age of both the children. Our officials are in the process of producing both the children before the court. We will follow the orders of the court, which may hand them over to their respective families or send them to shelter homes,” Shikhar said on Tuesday.
The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, mandates the minimum age for marriage as 18 years for women and 21 years for men. Marrying below these ages is prohibited and has been declared a cognizable and non-bailable offence punishable with up to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
Similar penalties apply on people who perform, officiate, conduct, direct, or abet child marriages. Apart from it, torturing, harassing, and beating minors is punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other laws.
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