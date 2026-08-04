Three Rescued, Two Still Missing As Teens Drown In Sea Near Beach In Gujarat's Chhara
Local fishermen immediately launched a rescue operation and successfully pulled three teenagers to safety.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 8:37 PM IST
Gir Somnath: Three teens were rescued, and two are still missing after they drowned in the sea at the beach in Chhara village in the Kodinar taluka of Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, police said.
According to eyewitnesses, five teenagers visiting the beach were caught in the sea's strong currents. Upon learning of the incident, local fishermen immediately launched a rescue operation and successfully pulled three teenagers to safety.
However, two teenagers remain missing, and a search for them is underway on a war footing. According to officials, the children, all students at a nearby school, had gone to the beach in the afternoon. While there, two of the teenagers entered the water to bathe.
Suddenly, they were caught in deep water and strong currents and began to drown. Three other teenagers entered the sea to save their friends but were also swept up by the powerful waves.
Meanwhile, local fishermen nearby witnessed the incident and immediately jumped into the sea. After a strenuous effort, three teenagers were brought to safety. Upon receiving news of the incident, the police, local administration, and villagers rushed to the beach. The rescued teenagers have reportedly been sent for immediate medical treatment.
Local fishermen, the administration, and rescue teams are working continuously to locate the remaining two. Drone cameras are also being used to search a vast area of the sea, making the operation faster and more effective.
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