ETV Bharat / state

Three Rescued, Two Still Missing As Teens Drown In Sea Near Beach In Gujarat's Chhara

Three Rescued, Two Still Missing As Teens Drown In Sea Near Beach In Gujarat's Chhara ( ETV Bharat )

Gir Somnath: Three teens were rescued, and two are still missing after they drowned in the sea at the beach in Chhara village in the Kodinar taluka of Gir Somnath district of Gujarat, police said.

According to eyewitnesses, five teenagers visiting the beach were caught in the sea's strong currents. Upon learning of the incident, local fishermen immediately launched a rescue operation and successfully pulled three teenagers to safety.

However, two teenagers remain missing, and a search for them is underway on a war footing. According to officials, the children, all students at a nearby school, had gone to the beach in the afternoon. While there, two of the teenagers entered the water to bathe.