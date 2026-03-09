ETV Bharat / state

Teenager Killed For Celebrating Fall Of Wicket During T20 Cricket World Cup Final

Patna: In a shocking incident, a teenager was beaten to death in Bihar for allegedly celebrating the fall of a wicket of the Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup final on Sunday night. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, played against New Zealandm captained by Mitchell Santner, in the summit clash, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and won it with ease.

The incident occurred at Jakkopur village under the Mahnar police station area in Vaishali district while the locals were watching the World Cup final between the two teams. The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old, Kundan Kumar.

Kundan was watching the match on a mobile phone with his neighbours and other villagers when an Indian team wicket fell. He shouted loudly and appeared to celebrate the dismissal. This annoyed another 17-year-old teenager and a few others present there. An argument broke out and escalated into violence. The police said several people assaulted Kundan at the place of occurrence.