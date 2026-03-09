Teenager Killed For Celebrating Fall Of Wicket During T20 Cricket World Cup Final
A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death in Vaishali after allegedly celebrating an Indian wicket during the T20 World Cup final.
Patna: In a shocking incident, a teenager was beaten to death in Bihar for allegedly celebrating the fall of a wicket of the Indian cricket team during the T20 World Cup final on Sunday night. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, played against New Zealandm captained by Mitchell Santner, in the summit clash, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and won it with ease.
The incident occurred at Jakkopur village under the Mahnar police station area in Vaishali district while the locals were watching the World Cup final between the two teams. The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old, Kundan Kumar.
Kundan was watching the match on a mobile phone with his neighbours and other villagers when an Indian team wicket fell. He shouted loudly and appeared to celebrate the dismissal. This annoyed another 17-year-old teenager and a few others present there. An argument broke out and escalated into violence. The police said several people assaulted Kundan at the place of occurrence.
"A quarrel broke out between two minors when a wicket fell during the cricket match. It led to a fight in which the victim, Kundan, fell down, and his head hit a speed breaker on the road where the incident happened. He was rushed to the Sadar Hospital (district hospital) from where he was referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). He succumbed to his injuries while being taken there," Mahnar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Praveen Kumar said.
The SDPO added that the police swung into action after getting information about the incident, and a forensic science lab team was sent to gather evidence from the place of occurrence. "Further investigations are going on. Two police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused," Praveen added.
The killing has led to tensions in the village, and the administration has deployed police personnel to prevent further unrest or untoward incidents.
