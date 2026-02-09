Teenager Killed, 25-Year-Old Critical After Double Stabbing At Delhi’s Moti Nagar Park
Police received the first information at 6.37 pm; over an hour later, at 7.50 pm, they got another call on a second stabbing victim reported.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
New Delhi: A double stabbing in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar triggered panic on Sunday evening. Unidentified attackers assaulted two people inside a park, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.
One victim, a minor boy, succumbed to his injuries, while a second man is battling for life at a city hospital.
Police said the first information reached the Moti Nagar police station around 6.37 pm, when they were alerted that a teenager had been brought to a medical facility in an unresponsive state. Doctors found a deep knife wound below his right shoulder. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead, turning the incident into a case of homicide.
Over an hour later, about 7.50 pm, officers received another call regarding a second stabbing victim. The injured man was identified as Mohammad Danish, approximately 25 years old. He had sustained a wound to his back. Danish was initially admitted to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, where he received emergency care.
Given the seriousness of his condition, he was subsequently referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre for advanced treatment. His health is under close observation.
Investigators believe both attacks occurred in the DDA park near DLF Moti Nagar, an area that usually sees a steady flow of residents in the evening. News of the violence spread quickly, drawing a crowd and causing chaos before police cordoned off the spot to collect evidence.
Preliminary inquiries suggest a personal dispute, though officials stressed that the exact motive will only become clear after a detailed probe. Crime teams inspected the scene, and the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination.
Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area to identify the assailants and reconstruct the sequence of events. Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to assist with the investigation.
Cases are being registered, and efforts to trace those responsible are ongoing.
