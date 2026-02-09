ETV Bharat / state

Teenager Killed, 25-Year-Old Critical After Double Stabbing At Delhi’s Moti Nagar Park

Police received the first information at 6.37 pm; over an hour later, at 7.50 pm, they got another call on a second stabbing victim reported.

Double stabbing
Double stabbing inside a Moti Nagar park has created panic in the region. (Representational Image/IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 9, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: A double stabbing in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar triggered panic on Sunday evening. Unidentified attackers assaulted two people inside a park, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

One victim, a minor boy, succumbed to his injuries, while a second man is battling for life at a city hospital.

Police said the first information reached the Moti Nagar police station around 6.37 pm, when they were alerted that a teenager had been brought to a medical facility in an unresponsive state. Doctors found a deep knife wound below his right shoulder. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead, turning the incident into a case of homicide.

Over an hour later, about 7.50 pm, officers received another call regarding a second stabbing victim. The injured man was identified as Mohammad Danish, approximately 25 years old. He had sustained a wound to his back. Danish was initially admitted to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, where he received emergency care.

Given the seriousness of his condition, he was subsequently referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre for advanced treatment. His health is under close observation.

Investigators believe both attacks occurred in the DDA park near DLF Moti Nagar, an area that usually sees a steady flow of residents in the evening. News of the violence spread quickly, drawing a crowd and causing chaos before police cordoned off the spot to collect evidence.

Preliminary inquiries suggest a personal dispute, though officials stressed that the exact motive will only become clear after a detailed probe. Crime teams inspected the scene, and the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area to identify the assailants and reconstruct the sequence of events. Police have urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information to assist with the investigation.

Cases are being registered, and efforts to trace those responsible are ongoing.

Also Read:

  1. Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Mahapanchayat In Dehradun Demands SC-Monitored CBI Probe
  2. Elderly Man Murdered In Uttarakhand's Champawat
  3. 2015 Murder Of Property Dealer In Thane: All Eight Accused Acquitted

TAGGED:

TWO PEOPLE ATTACKED WITH KNIVES
STABBING IN DDA PARK IN DELHI
DOUBLE STABBING IN DELHI
DELHI DOUBLE STABBING

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.