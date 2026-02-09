ETV Bharat / state

Teenager Killed, 25-Year-Old Critical After Double Stabbing At Delhi’s Moti Nagar Park

New Delhi: A double stabbing in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar triggered panic on Sunday evening. Unidentified attackers assaulted two people inside a park, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

One victim, a minor boy, succumbed to his injuries, while a second man is battling for life at a city hospital.

Police said the first information reached the Moti Nagar police station around 6.37 pm, when they were alerted that a teenager had been brought to a medical facility in an unresponsive state. Doctors found a deep knife wound below his right shoulder. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead, turning the incident into a case of homicide.

Over an hour later, about 7.50 pm, officers received another call regarding a second stabbing victim. The injured man was identified as Mohammad Danish, approximately 25 years old. He had sustained a wound to his back. Danish was initially admitted to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, where he received emergency care.

Given the seriousness of his condition, he was subsequently referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre for advanced treatment. His health is under close observation.