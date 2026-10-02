ETV Bharat / state

Teenager Facing Mental Health Issues Kills Mother In UP; Police Begin Probe

The accused struck her on the head with a screwdriver and later called the police and confessed to the crime. The police arrived at the scene, took the teenager into custody, and have initiated an investigation in the matter.

Naka Station House Officer (SHO) Vivek Chaudhary said that late at night, a teenager called to inform that he had murdered his mother, and after reaching the scene, the police team found the minor boy sitting beside the injured woman.

“During questioning, he admitted to killing his mother by striking her on the head with a screwdriver. The matter is currently under investigation,” said Chaudhary.