Teenager Facing Mental Health Issues Kills Mother In UP; Police Begin Probe
The accused struck his mother on the head with a screwdriver and later confessed to the crime.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Lucknow: A teenager facing mental health issues allegedly murdered his mother late Thursday night within the Naka police station area in Uttar Pradesh.
The accused struck her on the head with a screwdriver and later called the police and confessed to the crime. The police arrived at the scene, took the teenager into custody, and have initiated an investigation in the matter.
Naka Station House Officer (SHO) Vivek Chaudhary said that late at night, a teenager called to inform that he had murdered his mother, and after reaching the scene, the police team found the minor boy sitting beside the injured woman.
“During questioning, he admitted to killing his mother by striking her on the head with a screwdriver. The matter is currently under investigation,” said Chaudhary.
Garment trader Rakesh Bhagchandani, who lived with his wife in Flat No. 202 of Vision Apartments in Rajendra Nagar, said his son got into an argument with his mother over an issue and killed her.
Rakesh owns a clothing shop in Charbagh and said that late Thursday night, his son, who had been living separately for the past three to four months, called to inform him that he was going to visit his mother. “He got into an argument with his mother over an issue and killed her,” he said.
Rakesh added that his son has been suffering from some mental health issues for about four or five years and was undergoing treatment at various places, but his condition worsened over time. He said he began to live in a separate rented room, while the expenses were covered by him.
Also Read