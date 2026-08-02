ETV Bharat / state

Teen Girl Dies by Suicide In Chhattisgarh Village After Parents Object To Phone Usage

Kawardha: A 14-year-old student was found dead at her home in Bolda village of Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh after her parents objected to her phone usage.

According to police, the girl, identified as Pragati, a class 8 student, ended her life at her home. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to locals, at the time of the incident, the girl's parents had gone out for their routine work. Later, when her brother returned home, he found her hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. He immediately alerted his parents.

Acting on information provided by the villagers, the Bodla police arrived at the scene and inspected the site. The police have prepared an inquest report and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.