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Teen Girl Dies by Suicide In Chhattisgarh Village After Parents Object To Phone Usage

Preliminary inquiry points out that the girl had become upset after her parents told her to concentrate on studies instead of using phone.

Class 8 student found dead at her home in Kabirdham district's Bolda village on Sunday.
Class 8 student found dead at her home in Kabirdham district's Bolda village on Sunday. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 2, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST

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Updated : August 2, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Kawardha: A 14-year-old student was found dead at her home in Bolda village of Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh after her parents objected to her phone usage.

According to police, the girl, identified as Pragati, a class 8 student, ended her life at her home. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to locals, at the time of the incident, the girl's parents had gone out for their routine work. Later, when her brother returned home, he found her hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. He immediately alerted his parents.

Acting on information provided by the villagers, the Bodla police arrived at the scene and inspected the site. The police have prepared an inquest report and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on Sunday morning, the girl was using her mobile phone instead of studying. Her parents had advised her to keep the phone away and concentrate on her studies before leaving for work. The police suspect that this may have upset the teenager, who took the extreme step.

However, the police said the actual reason for the suicide can only be established after the investigation is done. "A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Statements from family members and neighbours are being recorded. Further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the investigation findings," said Akhilesh Kaushik, DSP, Bodla.

Suicide Is Not A Solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

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Last Updated : August 2, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST

TAGGED:

BODLA POLICE SUICIDE CASE
CHHATTISGARH SUICIDE CASE
STUDENT SUICIDE CASE CHHATTISGARH
KABIRDHAM SUICIDE CASE

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