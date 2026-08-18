Teenager Dies By Suicide At Bilaspur Juvenile Home, Police Probe Underway
According to preliminary information, the teenager had been brought to the juvenile home around three days before the incident.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 11:07 PM IST
Bilaspur: A teenager lodged at a juvenile home in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, in connection with a rape case allegedly died by suicide inside the facility on Tuesday morning.
The deceased was a resident of Raigarh district. Police from Sarkanda police station reached the juvenile home after being informed about the incident and launched an investigation.
According to preliminary information, the teenager had been brought to the juvenile home around three days before the incident. The information also suggests that he had already turned 18.
The teenager was reportedly found hanging inside a bathroom at the juvenile home in the morning. The authorities immediately informed the police after discovering the incident.
Police reached the spot, inspected the scene and began collecting evidence. The teenager's family has also been informed about his death.
"The boy died by suicide in the bathroom of the juvenile home in the morning. Police were informed after the incident, following which an investigation was initiated," said ASP City Bilaspur Pankaj Kumar Patel.
Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the teenager's death, including his behaviour and activities while staying at the juvenile home and events preceding the incident.
Police said the exact circumstances and reason behind the death would become clearer after the investigation and post-mortem examination.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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