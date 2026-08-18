ETV Bharat / state

Teenager Dies By Suicide At Bilaspur Juvenile Home, Police Probe Underway

Bilaspur: A teenager lodged at a juvenile home in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, in connection with a rape case allegedly died by suicide inside the facility on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was a resident of Raigarh district. Police from Sarkanda police station reached the juvenile home after being informed about the incident and launched an investigation.

According to preliminary information, the teenager had been brought to the juvenile home around three days before the incident. The information also suggests that he had already turned 18.

The teenager was reportedly found hanging inside a bathroom at the juvenile home in the morning. The authorities immediately informed the police after discovering the incident.

Police reached the spot, inspected the scene and began collecting evidence. The teenager's family has also been informed about his death.