Youth Dies In Pipe Gun Explosion In UP's Agra

Agra: A youth was killed after a he denotated a sulphur-potash gun (pipe gun) after filling it with glass and steel at Abhuapara village under Kirawali police station in Agra.

Police said a piece of glass blew up in the blast and sank into Kishore's chest killing him on the spot. The victim, Akash (17) was with his friends Lavkush and Anshu when the incident, recorded on a CCTV camera, occurred.

Inspector Neeraj Kumar, in-charge of Kirawali police station, said the mishap occurred on Wednesday night. The CCTV footage shows the three youth placing steel and glass on the mouth of the pipe gun before detonating it. As the explosion occurred, Akash was thrown two to three feet away. A piece of glass pierced his chest following which he started bleeding profusely.