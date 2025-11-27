Teenager Arrested In Jammu In Suspected Terror Case; Raids Across Kashmir Valley Against Banned JeI

ETV Bharat / state

A police spokesperson said that the teenager was in contact with foreign numbers and was being radicalised online.

Published : November 27, 2025 at 12:16 PM IST

Jammu/Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old in a terror case even as raids were conducted across Kashmir valley against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami(JeI).

In a statement issued today, SP City South Jammu, Ajay Sharma said that police arrested the teenager, originally a resident of Reasi district and presently residing in the Bathindi area, a key suspect in FIR No. 331/2025 u/s 113(3) BNS registered at Police Station Bahu Fort.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was being radicalised online and was allegedly planning to carry out a terror act. “It has also surfaced that he was in touch over mobile phone with certain numbers based in Pakistan and other foreign countries”.

The suspect’s digital devices have been seized, and are being examined and analysed, added the police. The detailed questioning of the accused and a thorough investigation is underway.

Raids in multiple Kashmir districts against banned JeI

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir carried out raids in multiple districts of the valley against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

In central Kashmir's Budgam, the district police launched searches and raids at the residences and institutes linked to JEI in areas like Chadoora, Soibugh and Beerwah, a police spokesperson said. Searches were carried out based on credible intelligence that some JEI members are engaged in anti national activities, he said.

“Searches were conducted by following due procedure of law. The search team was comprising Police officers, lady police teams, and local numberdars. Various electronic devices along with documents were seized from the houses of JeI linked members and institutes,” the police spokesperson said.

“The operation was conducted to dismantle the terror ecosystem and separatist propaganda of proscribed organisation Jamat E Islami. Through such operations Budgam Police reaffirms its commitment to establish and ensure peace and terror free environment in the district”. Similar raids were conducted in other districts like Shopian, Kupwara and Anantnag in south Kashmir.

