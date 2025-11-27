Teenager Arrested In Jammu In Suspected Terror Case; Raids Across Kashmir Valley Against Banned JeI
A police spokesperson said that the teenager was in contact with foreign numbers and was being radicalised online.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : November 27, 2025 at 12:16 PM IST
Jammu/Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old in a terror case even as raids were conducted across Kashmir valley against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami(JeI).
In a statement issued today, SP City South Jammu, Ajay Sharma said that police arrested the teenager, originally a resident of Reasi district and presently residing in the Bathindi area, a key suspect in FIR No. 331/2025 u/s 113(3) BNS registered at Police Station Bahu Fort.
Jammu Police has arrested a 19yrs boy, originally from Distt Reasi & presently residing at Bathindi is key suspect in FIR 331/2025 u/s 113(3) BNS of PS Bahu Fort.— Ajay Sharma (@ajaysharmacop) November 27, 2025
Preliminary investigation reveal, he was in touch with Pak based handlers. A detailed investigation is underway
According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was being radicalised online and was allegedly planning to carry out a terror act. “It has also surfaced that he was in touch over mobile phone with certain numbers based in Pakistan and other foreign countries”.
The suspect’s digital devices have been seized, and are being examined and analysed, added the police. The detailed questioning of the accused and a thorough investigation is underway.
Raids in multiple Kashmir districts against banned JeI
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir carried out raids in multiple districts of the valley against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami.
In central Kashmir's Budgam, the district police launched searches and raids at the residences and institutes linked to JEI in areas like Chadoora, Soibugh and Beerwah, a police spokesperson said. Searches were carried out based on credible intelligence that some JEI members are engaged in anti national activities, he said.
#HandwaraPolice Raid at Jamia Islamia Institute, Waripora.— DISTRICT POLICE HANDWARA (@HandwaraP) November 27, 2025
Acting on credible intelligence, police conducted a search and seized electronic devices for investigation. The operation is to verify suspected affiliations, including possible links to the banned organization JEI. pic.twitter.com/nFuF9SWpzT
“Searches were conducted by following due procedure of law. The search team was comprising Police officers, lady police teams, and local numberdars. Various electronic devices along with documents were seized from the houses of JeI linked members and institutes,” the police spokesperson said.
Anantnag Police conducted raids at residences linked to members of the banned Jamaat‑e‑Islami as part of ongoing efforts to curb terror‑support networks. #AnantnagPolice pic.twitter.com/f4WKrqwc18— Anantnag Police( اننت ناگ پولیس) (@AnantnagPolice) November 27, 2025
“The operation was conducted to dismantle the terror ecosystem and separatist propaganda of proscribed organisation Jamat E Islami. Through such operations Budgam Police reaffirms its commitment to establish and ensure peace and terror free environment in the district”. Similar raids were conducted in other districts like Shopian, Kupwara and Anantnag in south Kashmir.
