ETV Bharat / state

Teenager Arrested In Jammu In Suspected Terror Case; Raids Across Kashmir Valley Against Banned JeI

Jammu/Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old in a terror case even as raids were conducted across Kashmir valley against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami(JeI).

In a statement issued today, SP City South Jammu, Ajay Sharma said that police arrested the teenager, originally a resident of Reasi district and presently residing in the Bathindi area, a key suspect in FIR No. 331/2025 u/s 113(3) BNS registered at Police Station Bahu Fort.

According to the police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was being radicalised online and was allegedly planning to carry out a terror act. “It has also surfaced that he was in touch over mobile phone with certain numbers based in Pakistan and other foreign countries”.

The suspect’s digital devices have been seized, and are being examined and analysed, added the police. The detailed questioning of the accused and a thorough investigation is underway.