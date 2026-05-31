ETV Bharat / state

Teenage Sri Lankan Tamil Refugee Girl Killed After Brawl At Chennai Bar

Chennai: An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil refugee girl was killed after being allegedly mowed down by a car following a brawl between two groups at a bar in Koyambedu, police said on Sunday. Police have arrested six people in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Yancy, who lived in a Sri Lankan refugee camp in Villupuram district. It is understood that Yancy arrived in Chennai on May 30 to meet a woman from the capital city whom she introduced on Instagram.

After the meeting, Yancy, along with her friends went to a private bar in Koyambedu on Saturday night where a brawl broke out between them and another party. The bouncers at the bar intervened and asked the rival parties to leave the spot. However, both parties resumed the fight on the road and attacked each other.

While Yancy and her friends left the spot on three two-wheelers, another chased them in a car. It is learnt that the occupants in the car rammed the vehicle with Yancy's two-wheeler and mowed her down. Another girl who was riding the same two-wheeler was rescued with serious injuries and is being treated at the Kilpauk Government Hospital.