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Teenage Girl Raped, Murdered In Bengal's Gaighata; 1 Arrested

The officials said that Class 11 student went missing on Saturday night after attending a musical programme near a market in Gaighata

Teenage girl raped murdered in Bengal Gaighata one arrested
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By PTI

Published : October 26, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, with police arresting one person in connection with the crime, officials said on Monday. The Class 11 student went missing on Saturday night after attending a musical programme near a market in Gaighata, they said.

Her body was recovered by locals from the backyard of a distant relative's house in the neighbourhood on Sunday morning, following which the police were informed. Initial investigation revealed that the girl, who lived with her maternal grandparents, had left the programme around 10.30 pm on Saturday after receiving a phone call, a police officer said.

"The body was sent for post-mortem examination. Preliminary findings indicated multiple injury marks, including on the head and face," he said. Bongaon SP Bidisha Kalita said the initial investigation pointed to a suspected case of rape and murder.

"Based on a complaint lodged by the family, we have arrested the main accused. He is being interrogated, and we are trying to establish the circumstances of the crime and identify others who may have been involved," she said.

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TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL GAIGHATA
WEST BENGAL RAPE
BENGAL GIRL RAPE AND MURDER

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