Teenage Girl Raped At Home In Uttarakhand, Neighbour Booked Under POCSO
The girl’s mother alleged Narendra, the accused, barged into the house when the girl was alone and studying while kin were away for work.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 9:03 PM IST|
Updated : February 24, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Khatima: A teenage girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the Khatima Kotwali area of Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident, which took place on February 11, came to light after the victim, who was asked to keep mum over death threats, narrated her ordeal to her family while undergoing medical treatment for a leg injury in Delhi.
In her FIR, the girl’s mother alleged Narendra alias Nari Ram, the accused, barged into the house when the girl was alone and studying while the rest of the family members were away for work.
Police inspector Vijendra Shah stated that a case has been registered against the accused and a search has been launched. According to the FIR, the accused locked the house from inside, tied the girl’s hands and feet, and raped her. He later threatened to kill her parents and brothers if she disclosed the matter to anyone.
The girl, who sustained an injury in her leg, was taken to Delhi for treatment of her fractured limb. Upon their return to Khatima on February 23, the family contacted the police.
Shah said following the complaint, police have registered a case against Narendra under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The police have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused. This incident comes closely on the heels of another gang rape of a woman returning from the Saras Mela in Rudrapur, further raising concerns over the safety of women in the district.