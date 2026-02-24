ETV Bharat / state

Teenage Girl Raped At Home In Uttarakhand, Neighbour Booked Under POCSO

Khatima: A teenage girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the Khatima Kotwali area of Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident, which took place on February 11, came to light after the victim, who was asked to keep mum over death threats, narrated her ordeal to her family while undergoing medical treatment for a leg injury in Delhi.

In her FIR, the girl’s mother alleged Narendra alias Nari Ram, the accused, barged into the house when the girl was alone and studying while the rest of the family members were away for work.

Police inspector Vijendra Shah stated that a case has been registered against the accused and a search has been launched. According to the FIR, the accused locked the house from inside, tied the girl’s hands and feet, and raped her. He later threatened to kill her parents and brothers if she disclosed the matter to anyone.