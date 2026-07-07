ETV Bharat / state

Teen Stabbed To Death After Football Row In Bengal’s Baruipur; Three Arrested

Baruipur: Three youths have been arrested in the murder of a 17-year-old boy following a long-standing dispute over a football match in the Palpara area of ​​Baruipur in West Bengal.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday, and the deceased teenager was Prasenjit Biswas, a resident of the Phultala area in Baruipur and a Class X student at a local school. His family claimed that a few days ago, an altercation had broken out between Prasenjit and his friends and some local youths over a football game at a field in Phultala.

The accused then hatched a plan to exact revenge for that dispute. According to police, the three youths summoned Prasenjit and a friend to the Palpara area. Upon their arrival, an argument ensued between the two groups.

Eyewitnesses claim that amidst the heated exchange, the accused suddenly attacked Prasenjit and his friend with sharp weapons. Prasenjit sustained a blow to his chest. His friend was also beaten when he tried to save him; he, too, sustained serious injuries.