Teen Stabbed To Death After Football Row In Bengal’s Baruipur; Three Arrested
Traffic on Kulpi Road was disrupted for a long time as residents blocked the road in front of the hospital.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Baruipur: Three youths have been arrested in the murder of a 17-year-old boy following a long-standing dispute over a football match in the Palpara area of Baruipur in West Bengal.
According to police, the incident happened on Monday, and the deceased teenager was Prasenjit Biswas, a resident of the Phultala area in Baruipur and a Class X student at a local school. His family claimed that a few days ago, an altercation had broken out between Prasenjit and his friends and some local youths over a football game at a field in Phultala.
The accused then hatched a plan to exact revenge for that dispute. According to police, the three youths summoned Prasenjit and a friend to the Palpara area. Upon their arrival, an argument ensued between the two groups.
Eyewitnesses claim that amidst the heated exchange, the accused suddenly attacked Prasenjit and his friend with sharp weapons. Prasenjit sustained a blow to his chest. His friend was also beaten when he tried to save him; he, too, sustained serious injuries.
When Prasenjit collapsed on the ground, bleeding profusely, the accused themselves realised the gravity of the situation and rushed him to Baruipur Sub-divisional Hospital. Although medical treatment began immediately, Prasenjit could not be saved due to excessive blood loss. Doctors declared him dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital. His injured friend is currently undergoing treatment.
“Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack stemmed from a prior dispute over a football match. Three individuals involved in the incident have been detained for questioning, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination,” said Abhishek Ranjan, SDPO of Baruipur Police District. He added that additional police forces have been deployed to prevent any further untoward incidents in the area.
A large police force was deployed at the scene and the Baruipur Sub-divisional Hospital premises to bring the situation under control. Residents staged protests demanding punishment for the accused. Traffic on Kulpi Road was disrupted for a long time as they blocked the road in front of the hospital.
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