Teen Regains Smile After Rare Tumour On Lower Lip Removed In Complex Reconstructive Surgery
The teenager, who had been living behind a face mask for the past four years, underwent the intricate procedure, reports Soumita Bhattacharya
Published : July 18, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
Kolkata: An 18-year-old woman from West Bengal's Hooghly district has regained the ability to smile, speak and eat normally after doctors successfully removed a rare, life-threatening tumour from her lower lip through a complex reconstructive surgery.
The teenager, who had been living behind a face mask for the past four years due to the disfiguring tumour, underwent the intricate procedure guided by plastic surgeon Dr Akhilesh Kumar Agarwal. The surgery removed the tumour and also reconstructed her lower lip.
According to doctors, what initially appeared as a small spot on her lower lip gradually developed into a massive 7 cm x 7 cm tumour caused by a rare congenital vascular malformation, a disorder of abnormal blood vessels.
As the tumour expanded to cover almost the entire lower lip, the woman was unable to close her mouth completely. She suffered from constant drooling, food leakage while eating, and difficulty in speaking.
Her family said they had sought treatment at several hospitals over the past four years but were unable to find a permanent solution.
Detailed clinical examinations and MRI scans eventually confirmed that the growth was not a conventional tumour but one arising from a rare congenital vascular abnormality. Because the tumour consisted of numerous abnormal blood vessels, surgeons faced a significant risk of excessive bleeding during the operation.
For the reconstruction, surgeons used tissue and blood vessels from the patient's forearm to create the inner lining of the new lip. A tendon from the arm was also transplanted to provide structural support and improve mouth closure.
The pink portion of the lip was then recreated using tissue from inside the patient's mouth. Using advanced microsurgical techniques, the medical team successfully restored both the functionality and the natural appearance of the lower lip.
"The objective is to restore a person's normal life, dignity and self-confidence. This was a challenging surgery because the tumour had spread across almost the entire lower lip and carried a high risk of bleeding. After removing it completely, our biggest challenge was to reconstruct a lip that looked natural and functioned normally," said Dr Agarwal.
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