ETV Bharat / state

Teen Regains Smile After Rare Tumour On Lower Lip Removed In Complex Reconstructive Surgery

Kolkata: An 18-year-old woman from West Bengal's Hooghly district has regained the ability to smile, speak and eat normally after doctors successfully removed a rare, life-threatening tumour from her lower lip through a complex reconstructive surgery.

The teenager, who had been living behind a face mask for the past four years due to the disfiguring tumour, underwent the intricate procedure guided by plastic surgeon Dr Akhilesh Kumar Agarwal. The surgery removed the tumour and also reconstructed her lower lip.

According to doctors, what initially appeared as a small spot on her lower lip gradually developed into a massive 7 cm x 7 cm tumour caused by a rare congenital vascular malformation, a disorder of abnormal blood vessels.

As the tumour expanded to cover almost the entire lower lip, the woman was unable to close her mouth completely. She suffered from constant drooling, food leakage while eating, and difficulty in speaking.

Her family said they had sought treatment at several hospitals over the past four years but were unable to find a permanent solution.