Teen Overcomes Stammer To Set Fastest Speaking Record : Takes 83 Seconds To History

Kurukshetra: In exactly one minute, 22 seconds and 91 milliseconds (approximately 83 seconds), 15-year-old Harshit Aryan named all 193 United Nations countries, setting a world record for the fastest speaking. This achievement, officially registered in the International Book of Records, is extraordinary because Harshit has struggled with a stammering problem since childhood.

Originally from Chhapra in the Saran district of Bihar, Harshit's speech impediment made him shy away from speaking on stage. It was his classmates at Kurukshetra Gurukul who encouraged him to pursue the record. He began his rigorous preparation by studying a world map and practicing daily.

During his preparation, Harshit would frequently get stuck while reciting the names, but he refused to let his stammer stop him. Through relentless daily practice with a world map and the support of his friends, he transformed his biggest weakness into a record-breaking strength.