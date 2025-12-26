Teen Overcomes Stammer To Set Fastest Speaking Record : Takes 83 Seconds To History
Harshit Aryan named 193 countries in record time to win a place in the International Book of Records
Published : December 26, 2025 at 4:12 PM IST
Kurukshetra: In exactly one minute, 22 seconds and 91 milliseconds (approximately 83 seconds), 15-year-old Harshit Aryan named all 193 United Nations countries, setting a world record for the fastest speaking. This achievement, officially registered in the International Book of Records, is extraordinary because Harshit has struggled with a stammering problem since childhood.
Originally from Chhapra in the Saran district of Bihar, Harshit's speech impediment made him shy away from speaking on stage. It was his classmates at Kurukshetra Gurukul who encouraged him to pursue the record. He began his rigorous preparation by studying a world map and practicing daily.
During his preparation, Harshit would frequently get stuck while reciting the names, but he refused to let his stammer stop him. Through relentless daily practice with a world map and the support of his friends, he transformed his biggest weakness into a record-breaking strength.
For his feat, Harshit was awarded an official medal and certificate. He is the son of Nand Lal Yadav, a retired army officer currently serving in the Bihar Police, and his mother Pramila is a teacher. His younger brother is also a student in the ninth grade.
Nand Lal Yadav is a retired army officer and is currently serving in the Bihar Police. His mother, Pramila, is a teacher. His younger brother is studying in the ninth grade.
Inspired by his success in overcoming personal hurdles, Harshit has already begun preparing for his next major goal – to become an IAS officer. His story serves as an example of how perseverance and courage can defeat lifelong challenges and lead one to towering success.
Read More