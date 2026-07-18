Teen Girl Who Appeared For NEET-UG Ends Life In Pune; Act Not Linked To Test, Say Cops Citing Kin
NEET (UG) 2026 results were declared on Thursday.
By PTI
Published : July 18, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Pune: An 18-year-old girl was found hanging at her residence in the Kale Padal area of Pune city on Friday morning, a police official said.
The girl had appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), though her family has not attributed her death to the examination or any related pressure, the official said. NEET (UG) 2026 results were declared on Thursday.
"The family is denying any such link. They have requested that their privacy be respected. They have no complaint against anyone and do not suspect anyone. No suicide note was found at the spot, and the girl was not using a mobile phone," he added.
The incident came to light around 10 am. However, the exact time of death could not be ascertained, and it could have occurred either in the morning or during the previous night, the official said. An accidental death case has been registered, he added.
Meanwhile, a 17-year-old boy allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a housing society in Taljai Hills area after he did not get desired marks in NEET, police said. The boy sustained leg injuries and sustained fractures and is currently undergoing treatment, police said.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or NEET-UG, is the largest undergraduate entrance exam in the country, with nearly 25 lakh candidates appearing for the crucial test.
Suicide is not a solution: If someone is going through a difficult time or needs help, please reach out to a trusted person or a helpline. If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, call the Sneha Foundation helpline - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821. The helpline is open Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.
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