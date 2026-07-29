ETV Bharat / state

Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted By Neighbour In Rajasthan’s Didwana; Accused At Large

Didwana-Kuchaman: In a tragic incident of sexual violence, a teenage girl was allegedly molested by a young male neighbour on Wednesday in Didwana, Rajasthan, police said.

According to Ritu Kumari, Station House Officer of the Didwana Police Station, the family of a 15-year-old girl filed a complaint alleging that on Wednesday, while the minor girl was alone at home, the neighbour seized the opportunity to sexually assault her. The girl was left bleeding following the assault. The police officer added that the accused remained at large and efforts are on to nab him.

The incident happened when the family members of the survivor girl were away for work. When the girl's family returned home from work in the afternoon, she recounted her ordeal to them. They subsequently took her to Bangar Hospital.