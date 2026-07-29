Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted By Neighbour In Rajasthan’s Didwana; Accused At Large
The incident happened when the family members of the survivor girl were away for work.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Didwana-Kuchaman: In a tragic incident of sexual violence, a teenage girl was allegedly molested by a young male neighbour on Wednesday in Didwana, Rajasthan, police said.
According to Ritu Kumari, Station House Officer of the Didwana Police Station, the family of a 15-year-old girl filed a complaint alleging that on Wednesday, while the minor girl was alone at home, the neighbour seized the opportunity to sexually assault her. The girl was left bleeding following the assault. The police officer added that the accused remained at large and efforts are on to nab him.
The incident happened when the family members of the survivor girl were away for work. When the girl's family returned home from work in the afternoon, she recounted her ordeal to them. They subsequently took her to Bangar Hospital.
Upon receiving the information, SHO Ritu Kumari arrived at the scene and spoke with the family to gather details about the incident. Kumari said that the police visited the crime scene and sealed the area. A medical examination of the victim confirmed that she had been raped.
According to the police officer, an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team has been summoned from Ajmer to conduct a thorough investigation of the crime scene and collect evidence. Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered at the police station demanding the arrest of the accused.
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