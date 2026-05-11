ETV Bharat / state

Food Poisoning: Teen dead, Three Children Sick After Eating Watermelon In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir

Janjgir: A 15-year-old boy died while three other children fell ill after consuming watermelon in a village in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in Ghurkot village, where the children had come to their maternal uncle's house along with kin, they added.

The deceased was identified as Akhilesh Dhivar (15), a resident of Podi Dalha village, while the other affected children are Shri Dhivar (4) from Avarid village, Pintu Dhivar (12) from Khatola and Hitesh Dhivar (13) from Kotgarh.

"As per preliminary information, the children consumed cut watermelon kept at the house on Sunday evening. A few hours later, Akhilesh started vomiting, had diarrhoea and breathing difficulties. Similar symptoms were later noticed in the other three children as well," said district hospital civil surgeon Dr S Kujur.