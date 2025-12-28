ETV Bharat / state

Teen Boy Dies After Mistakenly Drinking Chemical Instead Of Water At Hospital In Telangana

Miryalaguda: A 19-year-old boy, who was admitted to a hospital with fever, died after his mother mistakenly gave him a toxic chemical instead of drinking water in Miryalaguda town of Telangana's Nalgonda district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place when the victim's mother was helping him swallow a medicine with water.

According to relatives, Satyaprasad and Ramalingamma, residents of Chinna Anumula village in Anumula mandal, have two children, a daughter and a son. Their son, Ganesh (19), was studying intermediate in the second year at a private college in Hyderabad. As he had been suffering from fever for two days, the couple brought him home and took him to a private hospital in Miryalaguda on Saturday.

Since his fever was high, the hospital staff advised paracetamol tablet for him. After giving her son the tablet, the mother went to the dispenser in the hospital to fetch drinking water but it was empty.