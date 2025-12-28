Teen Boy Dies After Mistakenly Drinking Chemical Instead Of Water At Hospital In Telangana
Relatives allege hospital's negligence in not providing water and leaving formaldehyde unattended led to Ganesh's death. A case has been registered by police.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 3:06 PM IST
Miryalaguda: A 19-year-old boy, who was admitted to a hospital with fever, died after his mother mistakenly gave him a toxic chemical instead of drinking water in Miryalaguda town of Telangana's Nalgonda district on Saturday, officials said.
The incident took place when the victim's mother was helping him swallow a medicine with water.
According to relatives, Satyaprasad and Ramalingamma, residents of Chinna Anumula village in Anumula mandal, have two children, a daughter and a son. Their son, Ganesh (19), was studying intermediate in the second year at a private college in Hyderabad. As he had been suffering from fever for two days, the couple brought him home and took him to a private hospital in Miryalaguda on Saturday.
Since his fever was high, the hospital staff advised paracetamol tablet for him. After giving her son the tablet, the mother went to the dispenser in the hospital to fetch drinking water but it was empty.
As she could not find water anywhere, she entered the nearby laboratory and unknowingly picked up a bottle of formaldehyde that was kept there, thinking it to be water. She then filled her bottle with the liquid and returned to her son. After taking two sips from the bottle, Ganesh became severely ill and died on the spot.
Relatives staged a protest, alleging that Ganesh's death was due to the hospital management's failure to provide drinking water and their negligence in leaving the dangerous chemical unattended. Soon a police team arrived at the hospital and pacified them.
First Town Circle Inspector Nagabhushana Rao said a case has been registered based on Satyanarayana's complaint, alleging that the hospital's negligence led to his son's death.
Formaldehyde is a highly toxic systemic poison, and when dissolved in water, the resulting liquid solution, which is colourless, appears like water.
