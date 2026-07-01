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Teen Abducted, Brutally Assaulted In Rajasthan's Karauli; Probe On

Police have launched searches after the victim's mother filed a complaint regarding the assault, reports Avnish Parashar.

Teen Abducted, Brutally Assaulted In Rajasthan's Karauli; Probe On
Police Station, Karauli (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 1, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Karauli: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly abducted, held captive and brutally assaulted in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, with a video of the incident circulating on social media, police officials said on Wednesday. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother and launched a search for the accused, they said.

According to the complaint, the teenager, who worked at a sweet shop in Gulab Bagh, was returning home on June 28 in the evening, when six to seven individuals allegedly forced him into a car after demanding money from the shop. The accused took him to a forest near Gudla Dam.

Police said the victim was allegedly beaten with sticks, thrown to the ground, hung upside down, abused with slurs and threatened with death. The accused also allegedly recorded the assault on video.

The victim’s mother further alleged that the accused snatched her son’s mobile phone and wristwatch during the attack. The boy sustained serious injuries to his hands, waist and other parts of the body and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Karauli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anuj Subham said a case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim’s mother. “A special team has been formed to trace the accused, and strict legal action will be taken based on the investigation,” DSP Subham said.

Read More

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  2. Kidnappers Pose As Tenants, Abduct Two Sisters In Broad Daylight in Karnal

TAGGED:

KARAULI BOY KIDNAP AND BEATEN
MINOR KIDNAPPED IN KARAULI
KARAULI POLICE INVESTIGATION
RAJASTHAN VIRAL VIDEO
KARAULI ASSAULT CASE

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