ETV Bharat / state

Teen Abducted, Brutally Assaulted In Rajasthan's Karauli; Probe On

Karauli: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly abducted, held captive and brutally assaulted in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, with a video of the incident circulating on social media, police officials said on Wednesday. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother and launched a search for the accused, they said.

According to the complaint, the teenager, who worked at a sweet shop in Gulab Bagh, was returning home on June 28 in the evening, when six to seven individuals allegedly forced him into a car after demanding money from the shop. The accused took him to a forest near Gudla Dam.

Police said the victim was allegedly beaten with sticks, thrown to the ground, hung upside down, abused with slurs and threatened with death. The accused also allegedly recorded the assault on video.