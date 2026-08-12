ETV Bharat / state

Techno-Economic Feasibility Reports Ready For Andhra Pradesh's Proposed Amaravati, Srikakulam, Kuppam Airports

Amaravati: The Techno-Economic Feasibility Reports (TEFR) for three new airports in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati, Srikakulam, and Kuppam have been finalised.

Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) officials have submitted proposals for site clearance to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Following Centre's approval, the government will select agencies for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), officials said.

The primary focus is on land acquisition for the construction of these airports, they added.

The state government is set to construct new airports across nine districts to make air travel accessible within an hour's journey. The estimated cost for the first phase is Rs 5,545 crore and the state has tied up with HUDCO for funding these projects.