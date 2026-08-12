Techno-Economic Feasibility Reports Ready For Andhra Pradesh's Proposed Amaravati, Srikakulam, Kuppam Airports
Andhra Pradesh government has sought site clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation for construction of proposed Amaravati, Srikakulam, and Kuppam airports.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:21 PM IST
Amaravati: The Techno-Economic Feasibility Reports (TEFR) for three new airports in Andhra Pradesh's Amaravati, Srikakulam, and Kuppam have been finalised.
Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) officials have submitted proposals for site clearance to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Following Centre's approval, the government will select agencies for preparing Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), officials said.
The primary focus is on land acquisition for the construction of these airports, they added.
The state government is set to construct new airports across nine districts to make air travel accessible within an hour's journey. The estimated cost for the first phase is Rs 5,545 crore and the state has tied up with HUDCO for funding these projects.
A proposal has been prepared to construct the Amaravati International airport using public-private-partnership (PPP) under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model. The first phase of the airport's construction has an estimated cost of Rs 4,419 crore and the government plans to acquire 4,618 acres of land through the land pooling method. This apart, Rs 1,087 crore has been allocated to develop trunk infrastructure like roads, drainage systems, and other basic amenities.
The first phase of the airport in Srikakulam district is estimated to cost Rs 392 crore and it is being undertaken in partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The state has sent the concession agreement to the AAI for review. An area of 1,185.86 acres has been identified for the airport's construction, and orders for land acquisition have been issued. The estimated cost of land acquisition is Rs 213 crore and for trunk infrastructure it is Rs 320.90 crore. The state has tied up with HUDCO to secure a loan of Rs 237.55 crore
For the proposed Kuppam airport in Chittoor district, the first phase is estimated to cost Rs 734 crore. A total of 1,788 acres of land have been identified for the project of which, 1,300 acres have already been acquired. The project entails an expenditure of Rs 198.75 crore for land acquisition and Rs 146.73 crore for trunk infrastructure. An agreement has been signed with HUDCO for Rs 313.25 crore loan while contracts worth Rs 100 crore have been awarded for road construction.
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