ETV Bharat / state

Technical Snag On Delhi Metro's Blue Line Disrupts Services

New Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line between Anand Vihar and Vaishali stations were affected for almost one and a half hours on Tuesday evening due to the failure of overhead equipment, the DMRC said. The disruption affected the evening commute of thousands headed home after work.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement that train services on the section between Anand Vihar and Vaishali on the Blue Line were affected from 5.20 pm to 6.43 pm due to overhead equipment failure.