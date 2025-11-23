ETV Bharat / state

Techie Duped Of Rs 48 Lakh By Quack In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A software engineer was allegedly duped of Rs 48 lakh by a quack whom he had visited to get treated for a sexual illness. The victim said not only did he lose his money but also developed chronic kidney disease after seeking treatment from the quack.

The victim filed a complaint with the Gyan Bharati police station here. The complainant, an engineer in a software company, got married in 2023 and had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kengeri for sexual problems. While on a visit to the hospital, he saw a board outside a tent on the roadside advertising quick relied for sexual problems.

Police said, the complainant visited the place and met a person named Vijay Guruji who asked him to buy a medicine called 'Devraj Booti' weighing one gram for Rs 1.60 lakh from an Ayurvedic medicine shop in Yeshwantpur. The complainant stated Vijay Guruji asked him to visit the medicine shop alone and pay in cash, if he wished the medicine to work for him. e effective only if he paid in cash.

Police said, the complainant bought 'Devraj Booti' and met Vijay Guruji who on numerous occasions took money from him by giving him other medicines and oils.