ETV Bharat / state

Tears, Prayers Mark First Death Anniversary Of Twin Siblings Zain And Zoya Killed In Pakistani Shelling In Poonch

Poonch: One year after Pakistani shelling snatched away the lives of twin siblings Zain and Zoya, the pain of their loss still remains fresh in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, where residents gathered on Thursday, on their first death anniversary, to remember them.

Be it people of their village Chakthru Kalani, situated on Poonch-Mandi road or the Principal of their Christ School in Poonch town or for that matter everybody who had gone through the difficult times between the night of May 6 and the afternoon of May 10 last year, came together to remember the kids whose deaths had shaken the town.

Relatives, neighbours and villagers had gathered to pray for the departed souls (ETV Bharat)

Their family had arranged a Fateh Khwani (special prayers) at their home, and all their relatives, neighbours and villagers had gathered to pray for the departed souls. Their father Rameez Ahmed Khan's face reflected the pain and grief he had gone through last year.

Not only had his left arm, which is yet to regain sensation even after surgery, remained lifeless, but his soul also seemed to be searching for his children who left too early.

On the morning of May 7, 2025, Rameez Khan, along with his wife and two children, came out of their rented accommodation to board a vehicle which his brother-in-law had brought all the way from Surankote, the second-largest town of Poonch district, to take them out of the danger zone. While they were still in the by-lane outside their accommodation, a shell landed nearby, consequently leaving Khan critically injured and both his children Zain and Zoya dead on the spot. His wife remained unhurt as she had taken a left turn into a nearby by-lane where the impact of the shell could not reach.