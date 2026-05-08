Tears, Prayers Mark First Death Anniversary Of Twin Siblings Zain And Zoya Killed In Pakistani Shelling In Poonch
Silence echoed through Poonch yesterday as people observed first death anniversary of siblings Zain and Zoya killed in Pakistani shelling last year, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 8:32 AM IST
Poonch: One year after Pakistani shelling snatched away the lives of twin siblings Zain and Zoya, the pain of their loss still remains fresh in Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir, where residents gathered on Thursday, on their first death anniversary, to remember them.
Be it people of their village Chakthru Kalani, situated on Poonch-Mandi road or the Principal of their Christ School in Poonch town or for that matter everybody who had gone through the difficult times between the night of May 6 and the afternoon of May 10 last year, came together to remember the kids whose deaths had shaken the town.
Their family had arranged a Fateh Khwani (special prayers) at their home, and all their relatives, neighbours and villagers had gathered to pray for the departed souls. Their father Rameez Ahmed Khan's face reflected the pain and grief he had gone through last year.
Not only had his left arm, which is yet to regain sensation even after surgery, remained lifeless, but his soul also seemed to be searching for his children who left too early.
On the morning of May 7, 2025, Rameez Khan, along with his wife and two children, came out of their rented accommodation to board a vehicle which his brother-in-law had brought all the way from Surankote, the second-largest town of Poonch district, to take them out of the danger zone. While they were still in the by-lane outside their accommodation, a shell landed nearby, consequently leaving Khan critically injured and both his children Zain and Zoya dead on the spot. His wife remained unhurt as she had taken a left turn into a nearby by-lane where the impact of the shell could not reach.
All those injured were taken to the District Hospital in Poonch, but the children were declared brought dead and Rameez Khan was referred to Government Medical College Rajouri for advanced treatment.
After the blast till he regained full consciousness in GMC Jammu, Rameez Khan wasn't aware that his children are no more. As he wasn't able to see his children for one last time, the pain reflects on his face even today. The graves of Zain and Zoya were dug in the backyard of their home, which has become their final resting place. People in huge numbers had gathered there on Thursday to pray for them.
A close relative of Khan family, Shehzad Khan, who happens to be a local political activist, told ETV Bharat that the death of Zain and Zoya was nothing less than martyrdom for them as they have laid their lives for the nation. "We have gathered to pay respect to these departed souls and everybody in Poonch has great regard for these children," he added.
In Christ School Poonch, where they were studying, the staff and students preferred to stay away from talking about the siblings. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Principal Of Christ School Poonch, Shijo said that after many efforts they have been able to bring order and peace in the school. "All the students had passed through trauma and it took months, especially for the classmates of Zain and Zoya to move on. One of the close friends of Zoya had wished to change the section as she didn't want to stay in that classroom without her friend. After lot of efforts, we have brought the class together," he said.
The Principal said that the school will remember these twins and another student Vihaan Bhargav, who also lost his life during the shelling, forever.
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