Odisha: Teachers Stage Protest Over Regularisation, Pay Scale
Multiple teacher unions warn they will not return to classrooms until the Odisha government gives a written assurance on pay hike and service reforms.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The statewide agitation by Odisha school teachers entered its third consecutive day on Monday, as thousands of teachers continued their protest near the state assembly in Bhubaneswar, demanding regularisation of their service and revision of salary structure.
As the teachers are on the streets for three days, the parents have been anxious as the exam season approaches, and the academic activities have nearly collapsed.
Despite government assurances, the teachers' unions have announced they will continue their strike until their demands are fulfilled or at least backed by a formal written promise. Adarsh School Teachers’ Union, Block Grant Teachers’ Union, and SSB Teachers’ Union are among the Unions that are backing the agitation.
Acting on the call of the Primary Teachers’ Association, thousands have launched a protest since December 5, 2025. Their key demands include basic pay of Rs 35,400 as per Level-9, and the abolition of the contractual employment system in primary education.
Association convener Ramlal Patel said they will not resume duties until the government responds. The association said that the government must act urgently for the sake of students. Over 5,000 teachers from 314 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas have submitted a 13-point charter of demands, urging the state to address long-pending issues.
Simultaneously, lecturers under the Odisha State Selection Board (OSLA) staged a demonstration over seven demands, alleging they perform the same duties as government college lecturers but are denied service parity and benefits.
The mid-day meal cooks have also joined the protest, which causes meal services in many schools to halt. Members of the Mid-Day Meal Association said they receive only Rs 100 per day and demanded a minimum of Rs 3,000 per month
Prasanna Bishnoi, the father of a school student, said, "The government doesn't care about education, it doesn't pay attention to education, and it has no interest in it. Teachers, professors, and even cooks are protesting today. The government wants children to remain illiterate."
Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond said, "School education has been affected after thousands of teachers gathered in the capital."
Requesting teachers to withdraw from the protest, Gond said, "The government stands with the teachers, and is considering meeting their demands. This cannot be resolved in a day. The government is positive about resolving teachers' problems. A decision will be made soon."
