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Teachers Recruitment Case: ED Raids Multiple Locations In Tamil Nadu

The action is linked to an alleged Teacher recruitment exam manipulation case in which the CCB of Greater Chennai Police filed an FIR in 2017.

Teachers Recruitment Case ED Raids Multiple Locations In Tamil Nadu
ED logo - Photo used as representation. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 23, 2026 at 9:48 AM IST

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Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged teachers' recruitment exam manipulation case.

Officials said about 18 premises in Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, and Madurai were raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The action is linked to an alleged Teacher recruitment exam manipulation case in which the central crime branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police filed an FIR in 2017 and a chargesheet in 2021, they said.

TAGGED:

ED RAIDS IN TAMIL NADU
ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE
TN RAIDS
TN TEACHERS RECRUITMENT CASE

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