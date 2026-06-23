ETV Bharat / state

Teachers Recruitment Case: ED Raids Multiple Locations In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged teachers' recruitment exam manipulation case.

Officials said about 18 premises in Chennai, Trichy, Coimbatore, and Madurai were raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The action is linked to an alleged Teacher recruitment exam manipulation case in which the central crime branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police filed an FIR in 2017 and a chargesheet in 2021, they said.