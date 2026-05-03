ETV Bharat / state

4 Teachers Killed As Tree Falls On Moving Vehicle During Storm In Himachal's Kullu

Shimla: Four school teachers were killed on the spot, and three other individuals sustained serious injuries when a massive pine tree fell on their vehicle during a severe storm in the Ani subdivision of Himachal’s Kullu district on Saturday, police said.

The Ani subdivision had been experiencing intense pre-monsoon winds for the past week. Police said a Bolero (HP 01K-4621) vehicle was transporting seven people: six female teachers and one driver, who were reportedly returning from school when the incident occurred.

The incident occurred around 5 pm near Bali Ol on the Shamshar-Gugra road, when a sudden, violent storm snapped a large pine tree on the hillside over the road, and the tree crashed onto a moving car. Consequently, both the tree and the car tumbled off the road into a gorge below.