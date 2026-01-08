ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Teachers In Sambhajinagar Threaten Protest Over Stray Dog Sterilisation Duties

A December 30, 2025, Government Resolution (GR) from the District Council Secondary Education Department orders principals to mobilise teachers for implementing the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023. Duties include sterilising, vaccinating, and deworming strays; providing shelters and feeding zones; setting up helplines; and ensuring anti-rabies vaccines.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teachers in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are fuming over a government directive assigning them non-teaching roles like sterilising and vaccinating stray dogs, sparking threats of protests amid their existing burden of 151 extra tasks.

"Already, the teachers are forced to perform nearly 151 additional tasks, which is hindering their ability to educate underprivileged students. Now this is going overboard. We will launch protests if the teachers are forced to do such tasks. These can be easily handled by local self-government bodies since they have the systems in place. Educating children doesn't seem to be the priority of this government," said Vijay Salkar, the district president of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers' Committee, to ETV Bharat.

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of reports of citizens being attacked by stray dogs and, in many cases, even dying. The SC issued directives for the sterilisation, vaccination, and deworming of dogs. However, Salkar alleged the SC order was misinterpreted and that teachers were assigned this task.

He said, "The local self-governing bodies are responsible for tasks such as surveying and counting dogs and administering vaccinations." Salkar told ETV Bharat that he has complained to the Zilla Parishad and the Education Department, stating, "It is wrong to assign teachers this work as it is a misinterpretation of the court's order."

The Secondary Education Officer, however, said the teachers seem to have misinterpreted the GR. "The said orders have been received from the government, and there are no local orders regarding them. These orders were issued to raise awareness in schools as per the court's directives, but the teachers may have misinterpreted them," Secondary Education Officer Ashwini Latkar told ETV Bharat.

The tasks the teachers will have to perform include conducting a census, participating in election processes, and carrying out various types of surveys – a total of approximately 151 additional tasks.