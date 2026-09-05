ETV Bharat / state

Teachers' Day: Teachers In Koylibeda Of Chhattisgarh Emerge As Epitomes Of Dedication And Service

Kanker: Around 30 teachers in remote parts of Koylibeda have emerged as epitomes of dedication and service. Amongst these teachers are those posted at Barkot Primary School who are not only fulfilling their duties but also risking their lives to shape the future of children.

In the remote area of ​​the Koylibeda Block, the Barkot Sangam Ghat becomes a challenge during the rainy season. When the water level of the Kotri River rises, these teachers never hesitate to perform their duty. Crossing the river at all costs has become a part of their lives.

The Barkot Primary School in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Teacher Harishchandra Vaidya, who has been coming to perform his duty since 1998, disclosed, "It's scary, but our passion for shaping the children's future is so strong that we feel it's our responsibility to overcome every danger."

His words reflect the dedication that has kept him steadfast in his duties even amid the river's terrifying waters.