Teachers' Day: Teachers In Koylibeda Of Chhattisgarh Emerge As Epitomes Of Dedication And Service
These teachers put their lives at risk to reach remote schools to perform their duties.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Kanker: Around 30 teachers in remote parts of Koylibeda have emerged as epitomes of dedication and service. Amongst these teachers are those posted at Barkot Primary School who are not only fulfilling their duties but also risking their lives to shape the future of children.
In the remote area of the Koylibeda Block, the Barkot Sangam Ghat becomes a challenge during the rainy season. When the water level of the Kotri River rises, these teachers never hesitate to perform their duty. Crossing the river at all costs has become a part of their lives.
Teacher Harishchandra Vaidya, who has been coming to perform his duty since 1998, disclosed, "It's scary, but our passion for shaping the children's future is so strong that we feel it's our responsibility to overcome every danger."
His words reflect the dedication that has kept him steadfast in his duties even amid the river's terrifying waters.
Harishchandra has witnessed boat capsizes during this time but has never lost courage.
The story of teacher Loknath Kumbhakar is equally inspiring. He has been commuting to school on this route since 2006. According to him, "Sometimes the boat capsizes, but I swim to safety. Even after crossing the river, walking several kilometers is common for me. I have even learnt to row a boat so I can cross the river myself if necessary."
The journey for these teachers is far from easy as they use boats in strong currents. When the water level is high, rowing the boat and crossing the river becomes even more difficult. Despite this, they maintain their zeal to fulfil their responsibilities.
The district administration recognises the dedication of these teachers. District Collector Kundan Kumar said, "Around 30 teachers have been reaching school for the last 20-25 years without any security, crossing rivers and drains. This is a matter of pride for us, but it is also important that their safety is taken care of. The district administration will work on making safety arrangements like boats and life jackets to ensure the safety of teachers."
On this Teachers' Day, these teachers stand out as true heroes, lighting the lamp of education in remote areas while braving floods and dangers. They persevere to ensure a bright future for the children.
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