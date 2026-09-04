Teachers’ Day: This Chhattisgarh Man To Be Honoured For Making His School A Masti Ki Pathsala
Leelaram Sahu teaches children through play, making concepts easy to grasp that once seemed burdensome; children enjoy studying, parents sing his praises, reports Abhishek Mishra.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Dhamtari: “Taron ki chhaon mein, Chanda ke gaon mein, hum sair karne jayenge, rocket se ud jayenge (We will fly by rocket and walk in the village of moon under the shade of stars).”
Welcome on this flight of fancy! It is taking off from Government Primary School at Dhaurabhatha in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district. But, mind you, only children can board this flight, that too under the guidance of Leelaram Sahu, the headmaster.
If children are jumping for joy, the 42-year-old teacher has taken a leap: Governor Ramen Deka will honour him with a citation on Teachers' Day for his outstanding contribution to the field of education.
"I am in the fifth grade. Sir teaches very well. When I grow up, I want to be like Leelaram Sir and become a teacher,” says Yash Kumar Sahu, a student.
Another Class 5 student, Reshmi Sahu, says, "I live in Dhaurabhatha and study in the fifth grade. Sir teaches Hindi, English and Mathematics. He teaches well. I want to become a Collector."
Neha Netam, another student, says, "Leelaram Sir is our headmaster. His teaching is excellent. He teaches us through activities."
Leelaram teaches children through play, making concepts easy to grasp that once seemed burdensome and turning the school into a "masti ki pathshala".
His innovative teaching methods are helping every student excel academically. He began his teaching career on June 16, 2005. He has served at Primary School Mudpar and Primary School Tarsiwan, and is currently posted at Dhaurabhatha.
"I extend my gratitude to the staff, parents, the community, and the administration. Guided by the belief that 'my school is my identity,' I work in collaboration with the staff and the community. I have served in three schools — Mudpar, Tarsiwan, and currently Dhaurabhatha — and have transformed all of them into 'Smart Schools.' I even doubled the enrolment at the Mudpar school. There were 125 children there when I came here," says Leelaram.
Villagers believe that dedicated teachers like Leelaram instil discipline, self-confidence, and a sense of holistic development in children alongside their academics. "It (the teachers’ award) is a matter of great joy for the villagers. The school management is excellent, and the children here remain disciplined," says Dashwant Dhruv, a villager.
Another villager, Belaram Sahu, says, "It is wonderful to have such teachers in the school. It is through such teachers that the future of the village and the children becomes bright.”
The villagers point out that, impressed by the quality and practical nature of the education provided, many children previously attending private schools have enrolled in this government school. So far, 23 students have been selected for Navodaya, Eklavya, and Jawahar Utkarsh Vidyalayas.
"We feel proud when the results come out. Children are getting selected for Navodaya and Eklavya schools. It is a matter of great happiness,” says Daniram Sahu, a villager.
Instead of limiting the children to textbooks alone, Leelaram has engaged them in vocational education and practical activities. Students were trained to make cement flower pots. This innovative approach gained state-level recognition, earning him a place in the “Hamare Nayak (our heroes)” segment of the “Padhai Tunhar Duar (education at your doorstep)” initiative.
"We impart education to children through play and the use of teaching-learning materials (TLM). The TLMs I created secured first place in a district-level competition and have also been appreciated at the state level. We are also providing vocational education linked to practical life. For instance, we have taught the children how to make cement flowerpots,” says Leelaram.
His work has been featured in state-level monthly magazines such as 'Charchapatra' and 'Shiksha Ke Goth'.
Additionally, his TLMs and poetic versions of stories were featured on the YouTube channel of the Dhamtari District Education Officer (DEO) and the “Padhai Tunhar Duar” portal.
Leelaram ensured significant participation from villagers and the local community in the school's development. Through public cooperation, the school undertook various projects, including roof repairs, renovation of the boundary wall, ground levelling, creating a print-rich environment, and establishing a kitchen garden.
Furthermore, this school stands out as a leader in the Dhamtari district for hosting the highest number of “Nyota Bhojan (community-sponsored meals)” events; to date, such meals have been organised at the school approximately 130 times.
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