ETV Bharat / state

Teachers’ Day: This Chhattisgarh Man To Be Honoured For Making His School A Masti Ki Pathsala

Dhamtari: “Taron ki chhaon mein, Chanda ke gaon mein, hum sair karne jayenge, rocket se ud jayenge (We will fly by rocket and walk in the village of moon under the shade of stars).”

Welcome on this flight of fancy! It is taking off from Government Primary School at Dhaurabhatha in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district. But, mind you, only children can board this flight, that too under the guidance of Leelaram Sahu, the headmaster.

If children are jumping for joy, the 42-year-old teacher has taken a leap: Governor Ramen Deka will honour him with a citation on Teachers' Day for his outstanding contribution to the field of education.

"I am in the fifth grade. Sir teaches very well. When I grow up, I want to be like Leelaram Sir and become a teacher,” says Yash Kumar Sahu, a student.

Another Class 5 student, Reshmi Sahu, says, "I live in Dhaurabhatha and study in the fifth grade. Sir teaches Hindi, English and Mathematics. He teaches well. I want to become a Collector."

Neha Netam, another student, says, "Leelaram Sir is our headmaster. His teaching is excellent. He teaches us through activities."

Leelaram teaches children through play, making concepts easy to grasp that once seemed burdensome and turning the school into a "masti ki pathshala".

His innovative teaching methods are helping every student excel academically. He began his teaching career on June 16, 2005. He has served at Primary School Mudpar and Primary School Tarsiwan, and is currently posted at Dhaurabhatha.

"I extend my gratitude to the staff, parents, the community, and the administration. Guided by the belief that 'my school is my identity,' I work in collaboration with the staff and the community. I have served in three schools — Mudpar, Tarsiwan, and currently Dhaurabhatha — and have transformed all of them into 'Smart Schools.' I even doubled the enrolment at the Mudpar school. There were 125 children there when I came here," says Leelaram.

Villagers believe that dedicated teachers like Leelaram instil discipline, self-confidence, and a sense of holistic development in children alongside their academics. "It (the teachers’ award) is a matter of great joy for the villagers. The school management is excellent, and the children here remain disciplined," says Dashwant Dhruv, a villager.