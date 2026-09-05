Teachers' Day: Blind Teacher Shapes The Future Of Children In Durg
Avtar Kumar Gupta wants the government to focus on digital accessibility and says that websites be made screen reader-friendly
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Durg: A blind man who got an education with the help of the Braille language has never let his disability become a hindrance. Avtar Kumar Gupta is now teaching at the Government School in the Camp One area, and many of his students have bagged good jobs across the country.
Gupta disclosed that he lost his eyesight as a child, but he never allowed his disability to become a handicap. Instead of using his weakness as a shield, he turned it into a sword and fought against the odds. He received his education from a school that taught Braille, making studies his companion. He was selected as a teacher in 2005, and since then he has been shaping the future of others.
Today, Gupta teaches children from Class 1 to 5 using Braille. He uses the letters through touch to convey the light of knowledge to the children. He disclosed that he uses a special, modern cane to reach the school. Equipped with sensors, this cane alerts him in advance when a person or object is in the way, allowing him to be alerted in time.
"I don't need anyone's help to get to the school. I leave the house with my own special digital stick. Using such gadgets makes my life a little easier," he said.
"I urge everyone not to park their vehicles anywhere on the road. Such obstacles pose a danger to people like me while walking. Cows, buffaloes and other animals on the road are dangerous for people like me. If people show a little consideration, especially in the streets, we won't have any problems commuting. The government should also increase facilities to help the people with disabilities, especially by making changes to digital media so we can easily use them,” he added.
Gupta believes that a conducive environment should be created for people like him where everyone is treated equally and given equal opportunities. He says that people like him also have special talents; all that is needed is recognition and opportunity.
He wants the government to focus on digital accessibility and says that if the government websites are made screen reader-friendly and software like JAWS and NVDA are focused on, people with disabilities will no longer have to rely on others for every small or large task.
His message to others is that if one moves towards his or her goal with courage and dedication, then no darkness can stop anyone's progress.
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