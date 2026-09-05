ETV Bharat / state

Teachers' Day: Blind Teacher Shapes The Future Of Children In Durg

Durg: A blind man who got an education with the help of the Braille language has never let his disability become a hindrance. Avtar Kumar Gupta is now teaching at the Government School in the Camp One area, and many of his students have bagged good jobs across the country.

Gupta disclosed that he lost his eyesight as a child, but he never allowed his disability to become a handicap. Instead of using his weakness as a shield, he turned it into a sword and fought against the odds. He received his education from a school that taught Braille, making studies his companion. He was selected as a teacher in 2005, and since then he has been shaping the future of others.

Today, Gupta teaches children from Class 1 to 5 using Braille. He uses the letters through touch to convey the light of knowledge to the children. He disclosed that he uses a special, modern cane to reach the school. Equipped with sensors, this cane alerts him in advance when a person or object is in the way, allowing him to be alerted in time.

"I don't need anyone's help to get to the school. I leave the house with my own special digital stick. Using such gadgets makes my life a little easier," he said.