Teachers Busy With BLO Work For SIR, South Dinajpur School Shut
Since SIR exercise started on November 4, the headmaster was conducting classes till he was appointed as additional BLO three days ago.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 4:39 PM IST
South Dinajpur: With teachers assigned as Booth Level Officers (BLO) and and headmaster as additional BLO to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duty, there is nobody to conduct classes or prepare mid-day meals. So, this school in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district remains locked.
Bagduar Santal Primary School in Baragachi area of Bansihari block of South Dinajpur has 43 students, two teachers, Margarita Mardi and Manik Roychowdhury, and headmaster Soyami Murmu. The teachers have been assigned as BLOs while the headmaster has been given the duty of additional BLO.
The SIR started in West Bengal from November 4 and with the two teachers assigned on BLO duty, the headmaster was given the responsibility of running the school till November 18. However, on Wednesday, he was given the responsibility of additional BLO, following which, he stopped coming to school. Since then, classes and mid-day meal have been stopped here.
Students had come to school on time on Wednesday but as the it remained closed, they had to return home.
Vivek Mardi, a student said, "The school is closed but we don't know why. The teachers are also not coming. So, we are returning home. We don't know when the school will reopen."
With the annual examinations scheduled in December, parents are worried as students are missing classes.
Pascal Kisku, a villager, said, "We want a teacher to be appointed in this school for the time being so that studies are not hampered."
Margarita Mardi, assistant teacher at the school, said, "The school has been closed since yesterday. Two teachers were appointed for SIR work and the headmaster was holding classes. But on November 18, the headmaster was given the responsibility of additional BLO so running the school is becoming very difficult for us."
Gangarampur sub-district administrator Abhishek Shukla said, "I have been given the responsibility of Electoral Registration Officer by the EC but I am not aware of this matter. I am investigating it and will make arrangements so that academic affairs can be started soon."
