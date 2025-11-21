ETV Bharat / state

Teachers Busy With BLO Work For SIR, South Dinajpur School Shut

South Dinajpur: With teachers assigned as Booth Level Officers (BLO) and and headmaster as additional BLO to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duty, there is nobody to conduct classes or prepare mid-day meals. So, this school in West Bengal's South Dinajpur district remains locked.

Bagduar Santal Primary School in Baragachi area of ​​Bansihari block of South Dinajpur has 43 students, two teachers, Margarita Mardi and Manik Roychowdhury, and headmaster Soyami Murmu. The teachers have been assigned as BLOs while the headmaster has been given the duty of additional BLO.

Bagduar Santal Primary School is locked (ETV Bharat)

The SIR started in West Bengal from November 4 and with the two teachers assigned on BLO duty, the headmaster was given the responsibility of running the school till November 18. However, on Wednesday, he was given the responsibility of additional BLO, following which, he stopped coming to school. Since then, classes and mid-day meal have been stopped here.

Students had come to school on time on Wednesday but as the it remained closed, they had to return home.