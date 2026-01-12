Teachers Assigned BLO Duties For SIR, WBCHSE Uploads Tutorial Videos For Students In West Bengal
WBCHSE has come up with the tutorial videos in view of the Higher Secondary final semester exams, which are scheduled to begin from February 12.
Kolkata: In an initiative to meet the gap in studies, caused due to deployment of teachers as Block Level Officers (BLO) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has come up with videos to help students self-study.
The move comes at a time when teachers across states undergoing SIR exercise are struggling to complete their syllabus due to BLO duty demands, alleging it's impacting student education.
WBCHSE sources said more than 400 tutorial videos in 52 subjects have already been uploaded on the council's official website and YouTube channel. These videos not only discuss the chapters but also provide detailed guidelines on how to score more marks in the exam by writing correct and to-the-point answers. Suggestions on the word count of the answers and the structure of the answers have also been highlighted, a council official said.
For the convenience of the students, the videos have been recorded in Bengali, English and Nepali. Most of the videos have been created by subject experts, the official added.
President of WBCHSE, Chiranjeev Bhattacharya, said it is very important for students to prepare themselves properly before the exams and since almost everyone has internet access, the digital learning materials will reach the students easily, providing them with guidance and assistance.
Also, students often complain that they do not get adequate preparation time after completing the third semester as the fourth or final semester is held within a short period of time. The tutorial videos will thus be very useful to them, a council official said.
The Higher Secondary final semester will begin from February 12 and with only a month left, teachers have welcomed the council's initiative.
Partha Pratim Vaidya, headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapeeth, said, “Many students are now focused on final preparations and are not coming to school regularly. At the same time, teachers too are busy with SIR work. Thus, the videos will be very helpful for all students.”
Amit Sen Majumdar, headmaster of Jodhpur Park Boys School, also appreciated this initiative saying, “Students are getting an opportunity to listen to the opinions and instructions of experienced teachers from different schools in the state together. The videos will play an effective role in improving the quality of answers, especially in the fourth semester.”
Meanwhile, council has also organised a special training programme for the teachers to enhance their skills. Priyadarshani Mallick, secretary, WBCHSE said, the training has been organised for one teacher each from 850 schools in the state next week.
