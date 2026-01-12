ETV Bharat / state

Teachers Assigned BLO Duties For SIR, WBCHSE Uploads Tutorial Videos For Students In West Bengal

Kolkata: In an initiative to meet the gap in studies, caused due to deployment of teachers as Block Level Officers (BLO) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has come up with videos to help students self-study.

The move comes at a time when teachers across states undergoing SIR exercise are struggling to complete their syllabus due to BLO duty demands, alleging it's impacting student education.

WBCHSE sources said more than 400 tutorial videos in 52 subjects have already been uploaded on the council's official website and YouTube channel. These videos not only discuss the chapters but also provide detailed guidelines on how to score more marks in the exam by writing correct and to-the-point answers. Suggestions on the word count of the answers and the structure of the answers have also been highlighted, a council official said.

For the convenience of the students, the videos have been recorded in Bengali, English and Nepali. Most of the videos have been created by subject experts, the official added.

President of WBCHSE, Chiranjeev Bhattacharya, said it is very important for students to prepare themselves properly before the exams and since almost everyone has internet access, the digital learning materials will reach the students easily, providing them with guidance and assistance.