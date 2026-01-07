ETV Bharat / state

Teachers Asked To Track Stray Dogs In Bihar's Rohtas, Teachers Raise Concerns

Rohtas: The municipal corporation in Rohtas, Bihar, has asked schools to appoint nodal officers to collect information about stray dogs in the vicinity of the educational institution. The order has left the teachers bewildered and triggered sharp criticism.

According to officials, the corporation is planning to build shelters and pounds for stray dogs, which is why the census project of the canines has been taken.

“Teachers will now have to provide information on how many stray dogs are roaming around their schools and how to control them,” they said. “The teacher appointed as the nodal officer from each school will be responsible for collecting the information and compiling a report for further implementation,” officials said.