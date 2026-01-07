Teachers Asked To Track Stray Dogs In Bihar's Rohtas, Teachers Raise Concerns
Rohtas municipal corporation directs schools to appoint nodal officers for stray dog census, sparking teacher backlash over added workload and practicality concerns.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Rohtas: The municipal corporation in Rohtas, Bihar, has asked schools to appoint nodal officers to collect information about stray dogs in the vicinity of the educational institution. The order has left the teachers bewildered and triggered sharp criticism.
According to officials, the corporation is planning to build shelters and pounds for stray dogs, which is why the census project of the canines has been taken.
“Teachers will now have to provide information on how many stray dogs are roaming around their schools and how to control them,” they said. “The teacher appointed as the nodal officer from each school will be responsible for collecting the information and compiling a report for further implementation,” officials said.
Municipal Commissioner of Sasaram, Vikas Kumar, said that the instructions had been issued according to government guidelines. “Letters have been sent to all educational institutions requesting a list of nodal officers responsible for stray dogs,” he said.
According to Kumar, the exercise is being done to control the stray dog population in the area. However, the decision had triggered heated debate in the academic circles, with teachers and other staff members discussing the matter. Teachers have also reacted sharply to the move, claiming they are already overburdened.
“We already have many important works to complete, such as census work, Booth Level Officer duties, and caste enumeration. Now, we are also being given the task of controlling stray dogs, which is bizarre and unjust,” they said.
