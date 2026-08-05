Teacher Walks 16 Km Daily Through Hills To Educate Children In Former Maoist Stronghold Of Bijapur
The headmaster’s effort is helping transform a once Maoist-dominated region into one where classrooms are replacing conflict, reports Santosh Tiwari.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Until a few years ago, villages in Bijapur district, once known for intense Maoist influence, are gradually joining the mainstream through education and development. Karka village, located on the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts, reflects this transformation. A government primary school was opened here about two years ago, bringing formal education to the remote settlement for the first time.
It is important to mention that during the Salwa Judum period, Maoists reportedly destroyed nearly 300 schools across the region. With many of these schools now being reopened, education is reaching areas once scarred by years of violence.
To bring about the change, an education volunteer was initially appointed to enrol children, and around a year ago, headmaster Shailendra Vacham took charge of the school. It is, in fact, Vacham who has ensured that classes continue uninterrupted.
Every day, he rides his motorcycle from Bijapur to Mudvendi. From there, he begins an eight-kilometre trek through rugged hills, narrow forest paths and seasonal streams to reach the school. The return journey makes his daily commute nearly 16 kilometres across difficult terrain.
Vacham says he has been making the journey regularly since his posting to Karka Primary School about a year ago.
“I was posted to Karka Primary School around a year ago. Since then, I have been walking to the school so that classes continue uninterrupted. Occasionally, I am unable to reach because of bad weather or official duties, but I do my best to ensure that the children’s education is not affected under any circumstances,” he said.
Residents said Karka, once considered a core Maoist stronghold, was under such strong Maoist influence that they appeared to operate a parallel system, including their own schools, while also training new recruits in the surrounding forests.
With the decline in Maoist activity, the government’s presence has gradually strengthened. Where fear and guns once dominated daily life, children now attend classes in a government school and dream of a brighter future.
Despite being located below the NMDC plant, Karka remained isolated for years because of its difficult terrain and security concerns. The opening of the school has come as a relief for residents, who believe their children will have access to formal education.
“Education is a prerequisite for development, and we are hopeful that our children will be the harbingers of a developed Chhattisgarh,” residents said.
For Vacham, however, the journey is about much more than covering 16 kilometres each day. “My daily trek symbolises the commitment I made to myself - that no child should be deprived of education because of geography, weather or hardship,” said the teacher.
As the government expands schools, roads, healthcare and other basic services in once-Maoist-affected regions, teachers like Vacham are ensuring those initiatives translate into meaningful change on the ground.
In villages like Karka, the reopening of schools has signaled a shift from years of conflict to education, development and a stronger connection with the state’s public services.
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