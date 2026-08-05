ETV Bharat / state

Teacher Walks 16 Km Daily Through Hills To Educate Children In Former Maoist Stronghold Of Bijapur

Students at a government primary school in Karka village on the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts ( ETV Bharat )

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Until a few years ago, villages in Bijapur district, once known for intense Maoist influence, are gradually joining the mainstream through education and development. Karka village, located on the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts, reflects this transformation. A government primary school was opened here about two years ago, bringing formal education to the remote settlement for the first time.

It is important to mention that during the Salwa Judum period, Maoists reportedly destroyed nearly 300 schools across the region. With many of these schools now being reopened, education is reaching areas once scarred by years of violence.

Shailendra Vacham, the man who walks eight kilometres to reach the school (ETV Bharat)

To bring about the change, an education volunteer was initially appointed to enrol children, and around a year ago, headmaster Shailendra Vacham took charge of the school. It is, in fact, Vacham who has ensured that classes continue uninterrupted.

Every day, he rides his motorcycle from Bijapur to Mudvendi. From there, he begins an eight-kilometre trek through rugged hills, narrow forest paths and seasonal streams to reach the school. The return journey makes his daily commute nearly 16 kilometres across difficult terrain.

Vacham says he has been making the journey regularly since his posting to Karka Primary School about a year ago.

“I was posted to Karka Primary School around a year ago. Since then, I have been walking to the school so that classes continue uninterrupted. Occasionally, I am unable to reach because of bad weather or official duties, but I do my best to ensure that the children’s education is not affected under any circumstances,” he said.