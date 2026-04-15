ETV Bharat / state

Teacher Turns Changemaker In Telangana, Builds Classrooms And Anganwadis In Tribal Areas

Burgampadu: Going far beyond the role of a classroom teacher, Guguloth Ruplanayak is emerging as a beacon of service in Telangana's Burgampadu. A contract teacher at the Tribal Boys’ Ashram School, he is not only educating children but also leading remarkable efforts to improve infrastructure and awareness in remote tribal areas.

With support from voluntary organisations and donors, Ruplanayak has taken up multiple development works this year. "Whenever I visit tribal villages, I identify local issues and bring them to the notice of voluntary organisations and donors," Ruplanayak said.

At his school, an additional classroom and restrooms were constructed at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh with the help of "Samaritan for the Nation," improving basic facilities for students.

"With the support of donors, we are able to complete these works. It gives me immense satisfaction to help children. I will continue to work for their better future," Ruplanayak stated.

Extending his work to nearby tribal settlements, new Anganwadi centres were built in Rajiv Nagar and Gangamma Colony, while existing facilities in other villages were renovated, officials said.