Teacher Suspended For WhatsApp Post Exposing 'Book Shortage' In Chhattisgarh School
Suspended teacher, Dhaluram Sahu, who taught at government-run Naveen Primary School, alleged the authorities are curbing free speech.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 12:35 AM IST|
Updated : November 8, 2025 at 12:56 AM IST
Dhamtari: A teacher's description about the condition of a school in the Dhamtari district of Uttarakhand on his WhatsApp status led to his suspension. In his message, he criticised the authorities for the children's suffering and lamented the lack of books.
Soon after his message came to light, the District Education Officer immediately suspended Dhaluram Sahu, the teacher who allegedly exposed the education system.
Officials called it a violation of civil service conduct. According to sources, the incident occurred at Nari in the Kurud block, 40 kilometres from the Dhamtari district headquarters.
The teacher raised alarm over the alleged plight of Children in the government-run Naveen Primary School. A total of 21 children are enrolled in Class 4, 11 of them boys and 10 girls. Halfway through the school term, the school has not received a single new Hindi book from the education department, the suspended teacher alleged.
The ETV Bharat team visited the school and spoke with the cluster coordinator. The children explained that they are forced to study using old books. The children are reading only eight old books, which were given to fourth-grade students last year.
One student said, "Teacher Dhaluram Sahu teaches well, but during studies, we often fight over books." The cluster coordinator also admitted that Hindi books have not been available.
"I have given them Mathematics, Environment, and English books, but they are yet to receive Hindi books," Lalitya Kumar Dhruv, Cluster Coordinator, Nari, said.
When the District Education Officer was questioned about the suspension, he claimed that the books had been distributed in the school. However, the students stated that they have not received the new Hindi books.
Dhaluram Sahu said, "I've been observing for a long time that the government is indifferent about books. The authorities don't seem interested in this. Five-and-a-half months have passed. The fourth-grade children haven't received Hindi books. I posted the status because of the children's anguish over the problem. Information about the lack of books was provided to the cluster coordinator, who said books would be provided whenever they get them."
He continued, "I was aware that writing about high officials could lead to action. It was not my intention to offend anyone by posting a status. I was asked for an explanation before my suspension. I explained everything, but I was suspended. The government is curbing free speech."
District Education Officer Abhay Jaiswal said, "The teacher, while in government service, posted a post critical of the government, which is against the conduct of government service. He has been suspended. A charge sheet will be issued, and an investigation will be conducted. I am not aware of any previous complaint against the teacher. Books were provided in a phased manner. They have been distributed to schools through the cluster coordinator."
Abhay Jaiswal, the district education officer, however, admitted that there was a shortage of books initially, although the scenario has changed. "If there is still a shortage, the matter will be looked into," Jaiswal said.
Read more