Teacher Suspended For WhatsApp Post Exposing 'Book Shortage' In Chhattisgarh School

Dhamtari: A teacher's description about the condition of a school in the Dhamtari district of Uttarakhand on his WhatsApp status led to his suspension. In his message, he criticised the authorities for the children's suffering and lamented the lack of books.

Soon after his message came to light, the District Education Officer immediately suspended Dhaluram Sahu, the teacher who allegedly exposed the education system.

Officials called it a violation of civil service conduct. According to sources, the incident occurred at Nari in the Kurud block, 40 kilometres from the Dhamtari district headquarters.

The teacher raised alarm over the alleged plight of Children in the government-run Naveen Primary School. A total of 21 children are enrolled in Class 4, 11 of them boys and 10 girls. Halfway through the school term, the school has not received a single new Hindi book from the education department, the suspended teacher alleged.

The ETV Bharat team visited the school and spoke with the cluster coordinator. The children explained that they are forced to study using old books. The children are reading only eight old books, which were given to fourth-grade students last year.

One student said, "Teacher Dhaluram Sahu teaches well, but during studies, we often fight over books." The cluster coordinator also admitted that Hindi books have not been available.