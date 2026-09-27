Teacher Suspended For 'Molesting' Female Students Of Central Sanskrit University In Devprayag
Although the incident reportedly took place on August 22, a formal written complaint naming the teacher was lodged by the institute's in-charge on September 21.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Pauri Garhwal: A teacher has been suspended for allegedly molesting two female students of the Central Sanskrit University of Devprayag, in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. One of the victims is reportedly a minor, police said on Sunday.
The university administration has stated that this step will ensure an impartial inquiry and prevent any interference with the investigative process.
Based on the victims' complaint, the Bahbazar police station has registered a case against the accused teacher under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. Simultaneously, an investigation has been launched.
According to the police, although the incident reportedly took place on August 22 at the Shri Raghunath Kirti Campus, a formal written complaint naming the teacher was lodged by the institute's in-charge on September 21. The complaint alleges that the teacher molested one minor and one adult student and engaged in allegedly inappropriate behaviour.
Upon learning of the incident, the university initiated an internal inquiry, which delayed the formal reporting of the matter to the police by a month.
"An investigation is being conducted based on the available evidence. Prescribed legal procedure is being followed to make arrests for offences under the POCSO Act that carry a sentence of less than seven years," investigating officer Anita Negi said.
Bahbazar Station House Officer (SHO) Amarjit Singh said a written complaint was submitted by the campus director PBV Subramanyam against a university teacher regarding alleged molestation of female students.
"The police are examining all facts and evidence related to the case. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation," he added.
"For the time being, the teacher has been moved from the university campus to the guest house, and an inquiry into the matter is also underway at the university level. The police are examining the allegations made in the FIR and the available evidence. The university administration is in the process of establishing the facts through the internal inquiry," Subramanyam said.
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