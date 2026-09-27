ETV Bharat / state

Teacher Suspended For 'Molesting' Female Students Of Central Sanskrit University In Devprayag

Pauri Garhwal: A teacher has been suspended for allegedly molesting two female students of the Central Sanskrit University of Devprayag, in the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand. One of the victims is reportedly a minor, police said on Sunday.

The university administration has stated that this step will ensure an impartial inquiry and prevent any interference with the investigative process.

Based on the victims' complaint, the Bahbazar police station has registered a case against the accused teacher under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act. Simultaneously, an investigation has been launched.

According to the police, although the incident reportedly took place on August 22 at the Shri Raghunath Kirti Campus, a formal written complaint naming the teacher was lodged by the institute's in-charge on September 21. The complaint alleges that the teacher molested one minor and one adult student and engaged in allegedly inappropriate behaviour.

Upon learning of the incident, the university initiated an internal inquiry, which delayed the formal reporting of the matter to the police by a month.