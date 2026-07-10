ETV Bharat / state

Teacher Suspended And Held For Sending Student To Buy Liquor In 'Dry' Gujarat; Probe Panel Formed

Una: A primary school teacher in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district was placed under suspension and arrested for allegedly sending a student to purchase liquor during the school hours, a state minister said on Friday. The incident occurred on June 20 around 8 am in the primary school of Khapat village in Una talula, according to police.

Manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited in Gujarat.

"An incident was reported in Khapat in Una of Gir Somnath district, where a teacher sent a student to purchase liquor," state Primary, Secondary and Adult Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said in a video message.

"Treating the matter with utmost seriousness, I directed immediate suspension of the concerned teacher, following which the District Development Officer suspended him without delay," he said.