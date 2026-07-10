Teacher Suspended And Held For Sending Student To Buy Liquor In 'Dry' Gujarat; Probe Panel Formed
The teacher allegedly lured a Class 7 student with Rs 20 and handed him Rs 500 to bring a liquor bottle
By PTI
Published : July 10, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Una: A primary school teacher in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district was placed under suspension and arrested for allegedly sending a student to purchase liquor during the school hours, a state minister said on Friday. The incident occurred on June 20 around 8 am in the primary school of Khapat village in Una talula, according to police.
Manufacturing, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited in Gujarat.
"An incident was reported in Khapat in Una of Gir Somnath district, where a teacher sent a student to purchase liquor," state Primary, Secondary and Adult Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja said in a video message.
"Treating the matter with utmost seriousness, I directed immediate suspension of the concerned teacher, following which the District Development Officer suspended him without delay," he said.
The principal of Khapat Primary School lodged a complaint on Friday, on the basis of which the First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the teacher, leading to his arrest by the Una police, he said.
The teacher, Hareshgiri Gulabgiri Goswami, taught students of Classes 6 to 8. He allegedly lured a Class 7 student with Rs 20 and handed him Rs 500 to bring a liquor bottle, the FIR said.
The school principal then informed the taluka primary education officer about the incident. Goswami is now under investigation and a three-member inquiry committee has been constituted to probe the incident.
An official release said the three-member inquiry committee comprises the deputy district development officer of Gir Somnath, the taluka primary education officer of Veraval and the taluka development officer of Gir Gadhada.