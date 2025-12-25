ETV Bharat / state

Teacher Shot Dead On Aligarh Muslim University Campus; Police Probe Underway

Aligarh: A 43-year-old school teacher was shot dead on the Aligarh Muslim University campus in Uttar Pradesh, triggering shock and panic among students and staff at the prestigious institution.

The deceased has been identified as Rao Danish, a former student of Aligarh Muslim University. He had been working as a teacher at the ABK High School on the university campus for the past 11 years.

According to initial information, on Wednesday night, Rao Danish had stepped out for his routine evening walk along with two colleagues when the incident occurred. At around 8.50 pm, two men on a scooter allegedly stopped them and threatened the group at gunpoint. Danish was then shot at least three times, including twice in the head, police said.

As per reports, following his daily routine, teacher Rao Danish Hilal went for an evening walk inside the AMU campus after dinner. When he reached the area near the canteen located behind the Maulana Azad Library, two masked attackers riding a motorcycle targeted him and opened fire.

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon confirmed that both assailants fired at the victim. After being shot, Danish was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The shooting took place near the university's central library, an area that usually sees significant movement in the evening hours.