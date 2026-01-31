ETV Bharat / state

Teacher Sentenced To 161 Years In Prison For Molesting Autistic Child In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A special fast-track court in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram sentenced a 56-year-old former teacher to 161 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 87,000 for molesting a 10-year-old autistic boy.

Delivering the verdict, Judge Anju Meera Birla said if the fine of Rs 87,000 is not paid, the convict, Santosh Kumar will have to serve an additional eight-and-a-half years of imprisonment. In addition to the fine,, the judge instructed the Legal Services Authority to compensate the victim.

Santosh was a teacher in a school for the differently-abled and molested the child, a native of Kannur, in 2019. Police said Santosh took advantage of the child's disability and his parents became suspicious of the sudden change in his behaviour.

When the victim's parents asked him about the visible injuries on his body, the child was unable to explain as he had difficulty speaking. He had a habit of writing or drawing things he saw in a book.