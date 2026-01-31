Teacher Sentenced To 161 Years In Prison For Molesting Autistic Child In Kerala
A special fast-track court in Thiruvananthapuram also imposed a fine of Rs 87,000 on Santosh Kumar for molesting child in 2019.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A special fast-track court in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram sentenced a 56-year-old former teacher to 161 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 87,000 for molesting a 10-year-old autistic boy.
Delivering the verdict, Judge Anju Meera Birla said if the fine of Rs 87,000 is not paid, the convict, Santosh Kumar will have to serve an additional eight-and-a-half years of imprisonment. In addition to the fine,, the judge instructed the Legal Services Authority to compensate the victim.
Santosh was a teacher in a school for the differently-abled and molested the child, a native of Kannur, in 2019. Police said Santosh took advantage of the child's disability and his parents became suspicious of the sudden change in his behaviour.
When the victim's parents asked him about the visible injuries on his body, the child was unable to explain as he had difficulty speaking. He had a habit of writing or drawing things he saw in a book.
Finally, the child opened up about the ordeal he had undergone through a speech therapist. Since the child's words were still unclear, his statement was recorded as per the instructions of the Child Welfare Committee. The police formed a three-member panel including doctors from the mental health centre and recorded the child's statement again.
The statement said Santosh had repeatedly molested the child in the school's toilet. It also stated whenever the victim made a noise, Santosh would hit his head against the wall. The child also stated that Santosh had threatened to kill his mother. The statement further said that Santosh had molested the child by luring him with sweets and biscuits.
While Special Public Prosecutor RS Vijay Mohan appeared for the prosecution, Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner Sheen Tharayil, Sreekaryam Inspector Abhilash David and SI R Biju were the investigating officers of the case.
