Teacher Issued Show-Cause Notice For Distributing Religious Books Among Students At Chhattisgarh School

It is understood that on February 10, lecturer Deepak Tigga arrived late and entered the classroom without meeting the principal. Tigga is alleged to have distributed small religious books to the 11th and 12th grade students present in the classroom. It is alleged that these books were given to all students, including Hindu students.

Jashpur: A teacher at a government school in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur has been issued a show cause notice for allegedly distributing religious books to students at the school. The issue has come to light at the Kersai Government School in Farsabahar.

Upon learning about the incident, the school management immediately swung into action and a total of 14 religious books were recovered from the students' bags. The school administration has considered it an act of indiscipline and a violation of service rules.

In a notice issued to lecturer Deepak Tigga, the school principal, RN Nageshree said that distributing religious literature in the classroom without permission violates government service conduct rules. The notice asked the lecturer to furnish a written explanation within one day.

The school administration has referred the matter to the District Education Officer for further action in this regard.

Meanwhile, Block Education Officer (BEO) Durgesh Dewangan stated that the teacher has not been attending school since the incident. Dewangan said that the teacher is not present at school and his whereabouts are currently unknown. The matter has been referred to the District Education Officer for investigation, he added.

Education department officials said that a detailed investigation is underway. Based on the investigation report, appropriate action will be taken under government service rules.