ETV Bharat / state

Teacher Hangs Nursery Student Upside Down From Tree For Not Doing Homework; School Owner Calls Child 'Bully'

Surajpur: In a shocking incident reported from Chhattisgarh, a teacher at a female private school allegedly hung a nursery class student from a tree upside down for not doing homework in Surajpur. What is more shocking, the school management has defended the teacher saying the child was a “bully” adding the teacher committed the act “solely to scare him”.

Uproar After Viral Video

The incident has come to light at the Hanswahini Vidya Mandir at Narayanpur in Surajpur's Ramanujnagar. According to local sources, the alleged corporal punishment was revealed after a villager, who was passing by the area, saw the child hung by the teacher upside down from the tree. The local reportedly filmed the act on his mobile phone and then posted it on social media leading to an uproar among the locals, who launched a protest against the teacher and the school management.

DEO Issues Notice To School Management

Amid an uproar by the enraged villagers, the District Education Officer issued a notice to the school management. District Education Officer Ajay Mishra said that soon after the matter came to light, an investigation was ordered into the matter adding a notice has been sent to the school management.

“The school management will have to respond within two days. If the response is not satisfactory, action will be taken against the school and recognition will be reconsidered,” Mishra said.